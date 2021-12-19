[Watch] Jimmy Anderson castles Michael Neser with a jaffa in 2nd Ashes Test

James Anderson has not been at his lethal best yet in the ongoing Ashes series Down Under, but produced a peach of a delivery to remove debutant Michael Neser early on Day 4 of the second Test.

Neser, who hit a 24-ball 35 in Australia's first innings, was sent in as a nightwatchman yesterday.

While he survived until the end of the day's play last evening, Anderson brought the Aussie's knock to an end early today.

In the second over of the day, Anderson set Neser up beautifully. He bowled short and outside off for the first five deliveries.

The final delivery, he got to jag back in sharply from outside off, completely beating Neser's defense and clattering the stumps.

It was a wonderful delivery and gave England the boost they needed early in the day as Neser departed for 3 off 13 deliveries.

Stuart Broad follows up on James Anderson heroics with Marcus Harris wicket

In the very next over after Michael Neser's dismissal, Stuart Broad struck for England again.

He drew a nick from opener Marcus Harris and Jos Buttler took a stunning one-handed catch diving to his left.

Broad nearly had Steve Smith out the next delivery in a similar manner, but the ball kept lower off the Australia skipper's bat and Buttler could not hold on.

Broad thought he had Smith again off the very next delivery after rapping him on the pads. But the umpire said not out and the review showed umpire's call on impact, although the ball was hitting the wickets.

It was a great spell of dominance from the two veteran seamers, and the pressure built by them paid dividends soon after as Buttler made amends off Robinson's bowling.

Robinson bowled a short one down leg that glanced Smith's glove and the wicketkeeper took another good low catch to his left as Australia's stand-in captain departed for just six runs.

Australia were 55/4 after Smith's dismissal, with a 292-run lead over England.

Australia had won the first Test in Brisbane and came into the Day-Night Test in Adelaide with a 1-0 series lead.

