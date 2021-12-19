[Watch] Jos Buttler makes amends for dropped chance with low diving catch to get rid of Steve Smith

The second Ashes Test has been an odd one for England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler. While he has taken some absolute screamers, he has also dropped a few dollies.

But Buttler made no mistake when he dove low to his left to hold on to a chance off Steve Smith's gloves that was dipping on him to send Australia's stand-in captain packing.

Ollie Robinson banged one in short and the ball brushed Smith's glove as it went down the leg side. Buttler caught it with his left hand just before it hit the ground.

The wicket reduced Australia to 55/4, with Smith departing for six.

Jos Buttler makes amends for earlier Steve Smith reprieve

England had the chance to get Steve Smith on a golden duck as Stuart Broad drew the edge from him on his very first delivery. But Buttler, who had taken yet another stunner off the previous ball to get rid of Marcus Harris, this time could not hold on.

Jos Buttler is having one of those games!

Smith was almost gone the next delivery as well, as Stuart Broad hit him on the pads and ran off celebrating.

But the umpire gave it not out and an England review saw it given umpire's call on impact, despite the ball hitting the stumps.

Of course, Buttler's catch soon after meant Smith could not do too much damage despite the early chances.

In the over before Broad got Harris' wicket and nearly that of Steve Smith twice, James Anderson gave England the first breakthrough of the day as he bowled Michael Neser with a peach of a delivery.

Setting him up with a series of wide deliveries, Anderson got one to jag back in to completely beat the debutant's defense and clatter the stumps.

England had run David Warner out yesterday after Australia registered a 237-run first-innings lead.

