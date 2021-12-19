[Watch] Usman Khawaja shows off his dance moves to entertain crowd in 2nd Ashes Test

Usman Khawaja has found himself on the bench for the first two Ashes Tests, but he did not miss out on a chance to entertain the crowd in Adelaide when brought on as a substitute fielder.

In the final session of Day 4 of the second Test in Adelaide, Khawaja was caught doing a little jig in front of the fans.

Sharing the video, cricket.com.au tweeted:

"Usman Khawaja pulling out the shuffle for the Barmy Army!"

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau Usman Khawaja pulling out the shuffle for the Barmy Army! 👍👍 #Ashes Usman Khawaja pulling out the shuffle for the Barmy Army! 👍👍 #Ashes https://t.co/RD9b4Ws4ce

The fans stood up and applauded as Khawaja completed his jig and turned his attention back to the match, with Joe Root and Ben Stokes batting to keep England alive in the Day-Night Test at the Adelaide Oval.

Root, however, lost his wicket to Mitchell Starc in the final over of the day's play to give Australia a major boost in the second Ashes Test.

Ashes 2021-22: Australia in command in Day-Night Test

England finished Day 4 at 82/4, leaving Australia to take just six wickets on the final day to take a 2-0 lead in the Ashes.

Australia had declared for 473/9 in the first innings before bowling England out for 236.

Marnus Labuschagne scored 103, while David Warner (95) and Steve Smith (93) also contributed in a major way for Australia. With the ball, Mitchell Starc shone, picking up four wickets, while Nathan Lyon claimed three scalps.

Today, powered by half-centuries from Labuschagne and Travis Head -- they scored 51 each -- Australia raced to 230/9 before declaring the innings, setting England a mammoth target of 467 to win.

The bowlers again came to the fore as they took four wickets to leave England in deep trouble.

Jhye Richardson gave Australia the first breakthrough after he sent Haseeb Hameed back to the pavillion for a duck. It was Richardson's first Test wicket.

Dawid Malan and Rory Burns then put on 48 runs for the second wicket before the former was trapped LBW by Michael Neser.

Richardson grabbed his second wicket when he got Burns (24) to edge one to Steve Smith in the slip cordon.

England captain Joe Root and Ben Stokes then tried to see the day through, but Starc gave Australia another wicket to end the day on a high.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



England captain: GONE! The ideal finish to the day for Australia!England captain: GONE! #Ashes The ideal finish to the day for Australia! England captain: GONE! #Ashes https://t.co/gXfNrszi7B

Root, who had been struck on the box by Starc in his previous over, nicked it behind and Alex Carey took a good catch, taking Australia closer to a 2-0 series lead.

Also Read Article Continues below

The hosts had beaten England by nine wickets at the Gabba in the first Test of this year's Ashes.

Edited by Parimal