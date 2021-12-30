Ashes match referee David Boon to miss 4th Test after testing positive for COVID-19 

Australian cricket legend David Boon has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the 61-year-old match referee will not officiate in the impending fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England.

The former cricketer is expected to resume his duties for the fifth and final Test of the series, which is scheduled to be played at Hobart. Steve Bernard will serve as the match referee for the forthcoming fixture in the absence of Boon.

Cricket Australia recently gave an update regarding Boon's health with an official statement. The board confirmed that he was asymptomatic. It was also confirmed that he will have to stay back in Melbourne, where he will undergo 10 days of quarantine.

Here's what Cricket Australia stated in their statement:

"It is anticipated that David Boon will return to the role for the fifth Test in Hobart, starting on January 14. He is asymptomatic and fully vaccinated, including having a booster.

"Boon will remain in Melbourne and in line with Victorian State Government Health guidelines will continue quarantining for 10 days."

Cricket Australia @CricketAus



An incredible six-wicket haul from home town hero Scott Boland led our Aussie men to victory by an innings and 14 runs Ashes retained on home soil! 🇦🇺An incredible six-wicket haul from home town hero Scott Boland led our Aussie men to victory by an innings and 14 runs #Ashes Ashes retained on home soil! 🇦🇺An incredible six-wicket haul from home town hero Scott Boland led our Aussie men to victory by an innings and 14 runs #Ashes https://t.co/ZFuieXIM7r

Hosts Australia have retained the coveted Ashes urn by winning the first three Tests comprehensively.

Chris Silverwood to miss 4th Ashes Test after new COVID-19 positive case in the touring party

It was recently revealed that a family member from the England camp had tested positive for the novel virus. Silverwood and his family have been asked to isolate for 10 days in Melbourne.

England Cricket @englandcricket



#Ashes | #AUSvENG Our Men’s Head Coach Chris Silverwood will have to isolate for 10 days, along with his family, in Melbourne and will miss the fourth Ashes Test. Our Men’s Head Coach Chris Silverwood will have to isolate for 10 days, along with his family, in Melbourne and will miss the fourth Ashes Test.#Ashes | #AUSvENG

While the 46-year-old has tested negative for the coronavirus, he will still have to serve the quarantine period as he has been identified as a close COVID-19 contact. Assistant coach Graham Thorpe is expected to be at the helm for the 4th Ashes Test.

Also Read Article Continues below

Australia and England will resume their battle for one-upmanship on January 5. The 4th Test of the ongoing Ashes 2021-22 will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Edited by Prem Deshpande