Watch: Ben Stokes bowls 14 no-balls in a session in first Ashes Test, gets away with 12

England all-rounder Ben Stokes bowled 14 no-balls in the first session of play on day two of the first Ashes Test. However, the 30-year-old managed to get away on 12 occasions due to poor officiating and problems with technology.

Just one of these 14 no-balls was called by the on-field umpires. Another was called by the third umpire after Ben Stokes dismissed David Warner and the delivery was reviewed.

The third umpire is tasked with the responsibility of checking for no-balls and communicating the same to on-field umpires. However, just before the start of this Test match, the technology used by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to check for no-balls went down.

Hence, only wicket-taking deliveries are being checked by the third umpire. The responsibility of calling all the other no-balls lies with on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Rod Tucker.

"What happened before the start of this Test match is the technology that's provided to the ICC to enable (checking no-balls) went down."



"If Ben Stokes had been called for a no-ball the first one he bowled, then of course he's going to drag his foot back" - Ricky Ponting

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting lashed out at match officials for letting Ben Stokes get away with so many no-balls. He termed it 'pathetic officiating', saying:

"If it's someone upstairs who's supposed to be checking these, and if they haven't decided that any of those are a no-ball, it's pathetic officiating as far as I'm concerned. If (Ben Stokes) had been called for a no-ball the first one he bowled, then of course he's going to drag his foot back."

Former umpire Simon Taufel also shared his views on the incident. He said:

"Certainly according to the playing conditions and technology process, they are supposed to be checking every ball. I really can't explain as to why they weren't (checked). They (the third umpire) do have the support of an ICC technician in that third umpire's box. Together with that technician, they are supposed to be looking at every ball and if it is close, they'll examine it and call it."

Australia have amassed 196 runs in their first innings at the time of writing and currently lead by 49 runs.

