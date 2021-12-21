“Can't think of a lower point for English cricket's Test batting” - Nasser Hussain after England’s defeat in 2nd Ashes Test

Reacting to England’s defeat in the second Ashes Test in Adelaide on Monday, former captain Nasser Hussain stated that he can’t think of a "lower point for English cricket's Test batting". Hussain lamented that not a lot has changed since England’s Ashes defeat in Australia in 2017.

England went down to Australia by 275 runs in the pink-ball Test, thus conceding a 0-2 lead in the ongoing five-Test Ashes. Set a target of 468, the visitors were bowled out for 192 in 113.1 overs.

Discussing England’s disappointing performance, Hussain told the Daily Mail that the Englishmen haven’t learnt their lessons from the defeat at the same venue four years back. He said:

“This Test had a very similar scorecard to Adelaide 2017. The decision-making off the field has been more indifferent this time. There was the toss in Brisbane and not picking Jimmy Anderson or Stuart Broad. Then going to Adelaide and selecting five medium-fast right armers with no variation and no spinner. And the batting is so vulnerable. It is in a bad place.”

Hussain added about England’s loss:

“I don't know about four years ago, but I can't think of a lower point for English cricket's Test batting. That's the issue.”

England went down by 120 runs in the 2017 Adelaide Test. Batting first, Australia posted 442 for 8 declared as Shaun Marsh scored an unbeaten 126. England were set a target of 354 to win the Test, but folded up for just 233.

“Exactly the same as four years ago” - David Lloyd on England’s loss

Former England cricketer David Lloyd also shared similar sentiments to Hussain. Lloyd pointed out that the visitors are repeating the same mistakes and hence the results are not going their way.

The cricketer-turned-commentator said:

“It's just a pattern of making the same mistakes. There's no firepower, using medium-pacers as bowlers, and we're trying to block our way around Australia as a batting unit. It's exactly the same as four years ago and the tour before that, with the same results. Australia's all-round game is staring England in the face. The batters have technique and bat properly while the attack has firepower and a wonderful spinner. We can't match that.

England and Australia will next meet in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on 26th December.

