"The plan is, wherever it's played, to be a day-night Test with pink ball" - Cricket Australia CEO on fifth Ashes Test

The Ashes will feature two day-night Tests for the first time in its history. Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley has shared details on the ongoing developments regarding plans for the venue and implementation of the fifth Ashes Test.

Optus Stadium in Perth was initially slated to host the final Test, but a relocation was deemed necessary due to quarantine restrictions. While there is no significant update on the venue for the fixture, Hockley has confirmed that the contest will be a day-night encounter. The second Test in Adelaide is already scheduled to be played with the pink ball.

Hockley told SEN Test Cricket:

"We've had lots of interest, I won't go into specifics because we're going through all the details now but as I said, we're working to come to a position as quickly as possible. Hopefully, there will be an announcement in the not-too-distant future,"

Hockley added:

"We've tried to be fair to everyone, we've given everyone an opportunity, we'll be taking in a range of considerations, and ultimately it's my job to put a recommendation to the board. The plan is, wherever it's played, to be a day-night Test with a pink ball,"

The Western Australia cricket association made an attempt to swap hosting rights for the second and fifth Test with Adelaide in a last-ditch move. However, talks did not materialize and the fifth Test was ultimately moved out of Perth.

Hosting rights for the fifth Ashes Test expected to attract a lot of interest

Australia's states' leaders have shown a lot of interest in hosting the fifth Test. Cricket Tasmania chief Peter Gutwein admitted they are currently working on a proposal to pitch to Cricket Australia. Hobart's case is a strong one since this would be their first-ever Ashes contest and would also avoid a venue hosting multiple games. Gutwein said:

"We are currently finalising our proposal to Cricket Australia, which we will submit within the next 24 hours. We are very confident we can more than meet all of their requirements to host the fifth Test in Hobart.

Melbourne is the other city touted to host the game. Victoria's capital is already scheduled to conduct the iconic Boxing Day fixture.

