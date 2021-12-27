Cricket Australia set to stick with original schedule, to proceed with Sydney and Hobart Tests 

Cricket Australia have asserted that the ongoing Ashes series will go ahead as per the planned itinerary. The fate of the remaining Tests remains uncertain after four non-playing members of the England contingent returned positive tests for COVID-19.

There was a 30-minute delay at the start of play on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test, as the players awaited their rapid antigen results in their hotels. The four members who have contracted the virus comprise family members of players, and a coaching staff.

A broadcaster from the Channel 7 panel is also said to have tested positive. Ricky Ponting, Ian Botham and Mel McLaughlin were all missing during the proceedings on Day 2 at the MCG.

Despite all the chaos, Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley has said that plans had been set in place for a situation like this. He said:

"Our protocols are designed for absolutely this set of events. We've got strong protocols. We've got very comprehensive testing regimes."

"We just need to remain calm and get the facts. Everyone needs to follow the medical advice. On that basis, we keep going. We've been working on the plans for this tour for over six months."

When asked about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Sydney, the venue for the fourth Ashes Test, Hockley said that there are no plans to change the schedule. He said in this regard:

'That's not part of our current planning,. There's nothing to suggest otherwise. We'll rely on the protocols. It's a day-by-day proposition.'

The remaining Ashes Tests are set to be played in Sydney and Hobart, with the latter being a pink ball contest. The fifth Test was initially slated to take place in Western Australia's Perth. However, due to complications regarding quarantining and state border regulations, the fifth Test was moved to the Tasmanian capital.

England stage an inspiring fightback against Australia on Day 2

The visitors arguably had their most commanding day on their tour thus far. They restricted Australia to 267, conceding a lead of 82 runs, after the hosts had resumed proceedings on 61-1.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau Australia all out for 267 - a lead of 82 runs #Ashes Australia all out for 267 - a lead of 82 runs #Ashes

Also Read Article Continues below

James Anderson was the pick of the England bowlers with four wickets, while the rest of the bowling entourage chipped in with notable contributions as well.

Edited by Bhargav