Ashes 2021-22: England docked WTC points for slow over-rate; Travis Head fined for obscene language

England's players have been fined 100 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate during the first Ashes Test in Brisbane and the team has been docked five points in the ongoing 2021-23 World Test Championship cycle.

According to a statement on the ICC website, England were found to be five overs short after accounting for time allowances. A team loses one point in the WTC table for every over bowled short, according to Article 16.11.2 of the WTC playing conditions. As a result, England have lost five points, reducing their tally to nine.

Players also lose 20 per cent of their match fee for each over the team falls short, as per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. As a result, Match Referee David Boon imposed a 100 per cent match fee fine on the England team.

Travis Head fined 15 per cent of match fee for obscene language

Australia middle-order batter Head has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel that pertains to “use of an audible obscenity during an International Match.”

Travis Head was declared Player of the match in the first Ashes Test in Brisbane

In the 77th over of Australia's first innings, Head was beaten by a Ben Stokes delivery. The stump mic caught the batter using inappropriate language.

Australia beat England by 9 wickets in first Ashes Test

Australia went 1-0 up in the Ashes series after defeating the visitors by nine wickets at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday. It was Pat Cummins' first Test as Australia captain.

The Day/Night second Test will begin in Adelaide on December 16.

