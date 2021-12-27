Four members from England camp test positive for COVID-19 

Two England coaching staff members and two family members of the team have returned positive results for COVID-19. Cricket Australia confirmed that the said members are isolating after contracting the virus and that the remainder of the contingent had returned negative results.

The England team and management are currently at the team hotel awaiting results of RFT COVID tests following a positive test in the team's family group.

We will provide more information in due course.

The players and the rest of the coaching staff across both teams took a rapid antigen test before play and were deemed eligible to take the field after testing negative. Cricket Australia released a statement, which read:

"The affected individuals are currently isolating."

Stuart Broad, Craig Overton and another member of the England coaching staff are isolating as well despite not being in close contact with people who tested positive.

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has made an impact off the field as well, with a member of the Channel 7 commentary team testing positive. The said person is said to be asymptomatic and is isolating at the moment.

England hope for a comeback on Day 2

There has been a steady increase in cases over the course of the last week. While the Boxing Day Test will continue until completion, the fourth and fifth Ashes Test could be impacted.

The fourth Test will take place in Sydney to kick start the new year, while the fifth Test is slated to be hosted by Hobart. This would mark the first time that the Tasmanian capital would host an Ashes contest.

Hobart availed the opportunity to host the Test after Perth failed to swap their fifth Test rights for Adelaide's second Test. The fixture will be a pink ball contest as well.

England have made a strong start to Day 2 after being blown apart on Boxing Day. The visitors have claimed 3 wickets, including those of heavyweights Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne. Australia ended the first session of Day 2 on 131/4 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

