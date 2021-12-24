"That would be the worst thing they could do" - Steve Harmison on England potentially appointing Ben Stokes as captain 

Former England pacer Steve Harmison is strongly against the idea of Ben Stokes being made captain of the Test team. The all-rounder is a potential candidate for the leadership position if Joe Root's current reign goes even further downhill, with an Ashes whitewash looming.

The 43-year-old feels captaincy responsibility on top of an all-round role for Ben Stokes across three formats would be too much for him. While Harmison firmly believes in the all-rounder's abilities, he reckons it might get overwhelming for him. While speaking to Sportsmail, Harmison said:

"Make Ben captain? That would be the worst thing they could do. That would be as bad as anything that has happened at Brisbane. Nasser bowling first, my first ball and then Joe batting first this time."

Harmison added:

"When Ben decided to take some time away from the game that was the lightbulb moment. We have to protect our superstars and putting too much pressure on Ben would be the biggest mistake of all."

Ben Stokes returned to cricket for the Ashes after taking a break to focus on his mental health and recover from a finger injury. The all-rounder has been impressive with his short bursts with the ball but is yet to contribute significantly with the bat.

"You can't ask him to do all that" - Harmison

Stokes is a vital player for England across all formats. His absence was evident in England's home series against India and the T20 World Cup as well. Harmison noted that Stokes cannot be asked to lead the Test team and continue to be at the heart of all three formats for England as an all-rounder. Harmison added:

"I'm sorry. Ben Stokes can't play for the England Test team, 50-over side, T20 team and Rajasthan Royals and be Test captain. You can't ask him to do all that.

"He'd do the job and he will have a go at me for saying this but even though he's superhuman at times that would be too much."

Joe Root and Chris Silverwood are in the spotlight following two successive tame defeats that have put England 0-2 against Australia in the Ashes. Stokes, as vice-captain, led the team for a while on the penultimate day of the Adelaide Test, also drawing praise for his leadership skills from legendary Australia captain Ricky Ponting.

Edited by Prem Deshpande