"He may just have felt a bit of freedom coming into this game" - Michael Atherton on Usman Khawaja's ton in his comeback Test 

Former England captain Michael Atherton believes Usman Khawaja might not have felt much pressure knowing the fourth Ashes Test could be one of his last opportunities. The 35-year-old scored a sublime century on Day 2 in Sydney.

Prior to the ongoing contest, Khawaja last played for the Australian Test team in the 2019 Ashes. He was dropped after the first three Tests and has been on the on the sidelines ever since.

The left-handed batter was picked for the ongoing Ashes as the first choice backup player for both Marcus Harris and Travis Head. Speaking to Sky Sports after the end of Day 2, Atherton said:

"Khawaja's only really in because of COVID but he's grasped his opportunity. He may just have felt a bit of freedom coming into this game. If you're getting an opportunity that you don't think will come your way and you're 35 years of age, you realize it's almost your last opportunity."

Khawaja was included in the playing XI for the fourth Test after Head was unavailable for selection. The 28-year-old tested positive for COVID-19, but is expected to rejoin the team for the final Test in Hobart.

"Another day of Australian dominance I'm afraid" - Atherton

Making his return to the Test arena after two years, Khawaja made his chance count. Atherton felt that the fan favorite reaching the three-figure mark right before the tea break was a special moment.

Describing the reception from the crowd as 'brilliant', Atherton added:

"Great hundred for Usman Khawaja, who has not played Test cricket for two years. A brilliant moment really, he got his hundred just when tea was called. An unbelievable roar from the crowd. I think he's a very popular player here. A very dramatic end with Crawley getting a reprieve off a no-ball but, another day of Australian dominance, I'm afraid."

Khawaja was eventually dismissed for 137 by Stuart Broad, who grabbed a five-wicket haul.

Australia scored 416/8 in their first innings before choosing to declare right before the end of the day's play. Sharing the new ball, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins gave the under-fire England openers a stern Test before stumps. The Three Lions eventually survived, ending the day's play on 13/0.

