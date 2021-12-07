"I certainly see him wanting to continue as long as he can" - Jos Buttler on James Anderson ahead of Ashes opener

England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler has backed legendary seamer James Anderson to play a huge role in the 2021 Ashes and also at home next summer when he'll turn 40.

Anderson has been left out of England's 12-men squad for the Ashes opener at the Gabba. That's because the management aims to manage the workload of the veteran seamer amid a gruelling schedule that will see the visitors playing five Tests in the next 40 days.

Speaking to Daily Mail UK ahead of the Gabba Test, Buttler has backed the ageless Lancashire bowler to continue the good work he has has done over the years.

"It seems that age is just a number for Jimmy. He's in fantastic shape, his skills are brilliant as always and he still seems to be trying to improve and learn new things," said Buttler.

"That hunger doesn't seem to be wavering at all. He still gets just as grumpy if he bowls a bad ball, and that competitiveness is incredibly high in anything he does, let alone on a cricket field" Buttler added.

Buttler said that he expects Anderson to be around for a while, as the fast-bowler is still going strong and enjoying the game. He said:

"I certainly see him wanting to continue as long as he can, and there doesn't feel like there's anything in the way of him doing that at the moment."

There were reports that Anderson picked up a calf injury. But England's management shrugged off the story, saying that the seamer was always going to miss the opening Test at the Gabba in Brisbane.

England name 12-man squad for Gabba Test, Jos Buttler to keep wickets

Meanwhile, England captain Joe Root has named a 12-man squad for the Gabba Test. The tourists have opted for Ollie Pope and wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow, while including both Stuart Broad and Jack Leach.

With Buttler set to don the gloves and Bairstow enduring poor returns in the warm-up games, the Root-Silverwood-led management have gone with Pope. Chris Woakes has been included as a replacement for Anderson.

It'll be interesting to see if England choose to go with an all-seam attack or if they include left-arm orthodox Leach. With Ben Stokes and Woakes available, the lack of balance that kept Leach out of home Tests last summer is no longer an issue.

However, with rain likely to play a significant role in the first Test, England could be tempted to play an all-seam attack. Meanwhile, Australia have already named their playing XI. Marcus Harris has got the nod to open the Australian innings alongside David Warner, as has Travis Head for the No.5 spot.

