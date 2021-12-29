"I would probably suggest going on the synthetic wickets" - David Warner's advice for England after Ashes drubbing

David Warner has suggested that England could use synthetic wickets prior to coming to Australia. The 35-year-old noted the extra bounce is the biggest difference between the pitches of both countries.

Since their iconic series win in 2011, England have had a dismal record against Australia Down Under. The Three Lions have lost the ensuing Ashes tours by scorelines of 0-5, 0-4 and are trailing the ongoing series 0-3 with two contests to go.

The English batters have failed to adjust to the conditions in Australia and have only managed to go past the 200-run mark twice in three Tests. While speaking to The Australian Associated Press, Warner said:

"I would probably suggest going on the synthos [synthetic wickets] and practising against the [extra] bounce, doing that in England. You've always got to find ways to prepare and the only way you can prepare for bounce is on synthos in England."

Despite making changes to their batting personnel for the Brisbane Test, the situation remained dire. Barring Joe Root, no player looked settled at the crease. An inquest and a potential overhaul could be on the cards for the visitors following the end of the series.

"You have to be brave enough to pitch the ball up here" - Warner on differences between playing in England and Australia

The massive difference in bounce also applies to England's bowlers, who have not quite adapted to the Australian pitches. Warner reckons the English bowlers stuck with the traditional back-of-length deliveries they bowl on home surfaces.

While those deliveries often hit the top of the stumps in England, the bounce on Australian wickets makes that length comfortable to play. Warner said:

"In England that back of a length is still hitting the stumps … if you bowl that length at the Gabba or Adelaide, you're not really hitting the stumps. You have to be brave enough to pitch the ball up here."

The Australian opener went on to add:

"We feel as a batting unit when England pitch the ball up, we drive them down the ground … but you have to do that to create the chances, to create the bat-pad gap to create those nicks."

7Cricket @7Cricket Only 5% of balls by England's seamers today have been hitting the stumps #Ashes Only 5% of balls by England's seamers today have been hitting the stumps #Ashes https://t.co/cBtMNeF4xN

England skipper Joe Root has lamented the fact that the pacers failed to bowl a fuller length following their defeat in the second Test. While the series has already gone in Australia's favor, the remaining dead rubber contests will take place in Sydney and Hobart.

