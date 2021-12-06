"If not the best in the world, he’s up there with it" - Steve Smith defends Mitchell Starc's inclusion in the playing XI for first Ashes Test

Newly appointed Australia Test team vice-captain Steve Smith backed the inclusion of Mitchell Starc for the first Ashes Test. The hosts named their playing XI for the contest in Brisbane, which included the left-arm seamer.

The team opted to stick with their traditional pace trio of Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and skipper Pat Cummins. The pressure to replace Starc was strong, given Jhye Richardson's impressive recent returns from Sheffield Shield matches at The Gabba.

Smith, however, restored faith in Starc and labeled him one of the best when he got the ball to swing late. Ahead of the first Test, Smith told the press:

"He was bowling with some proper pace and swinging the ball late. And we know when he does that he’s, if not the best in the world, he’s up there with it."

Smith will be back in a leadership role in national colors for the first time since the infamous Sandpaper gate. With Cummins being appointed as the new captain following Tim Paine's resignation, Smith was slotted into the vacant vice-captain role.

"I’m looking forward to it" - Australia's Cameron Green on his maiden Ashes appearance

Cameron Green has made the spot for an all-rounder in Australia's Test team his own following a promising debut series against India. The 22-year-old has strengthened his batting during his time off with the first team. He notched up his career-high first class total of 251 earlier this year.

After being named in the playing XI for the first Ashes Test, Green said:

"As a young guy coming into the team it’s actually a really good time, got a lot of experience around you to help you out, so I’m looking forward to it."

Another conundrum in the selection debate was between Usman Khawaja and Travis Head. The latter got the nod ahead in the battle between the left-handers and is expected to bat at No.5 for the team. Skipper Pat Cummins said of the selection:

"The selectors make the call, both really good options, in really strong form. The experience from Uzzie is great and we are really lucky to have that but Trav has been playing a lot of us in the last couple of years and has churned out runs."

Wicket-keeper Alex Carey will be making his debut after Tim Paine elected to take a break from all forms of cricket. The first Ashes Test is slated to take place in Brisbane from December 8.

