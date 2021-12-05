"It will define my captaincy" - Joe Root on Ashes 2021

England captain Joe Root has said the performance of the visitors in the upcoming Ashes will define his captaincy.

The Three Lions haven't won a Test in Australia since their historic 3-1 victory in the winter of 2010-11. Root himself is yet to be part of a Test triumph Down Under.

The champion batter was part of an English side that was obliterated 0-5 in 2013-14, and was skipper of the side that lost 0-4 in the last Ashes series Down Under in 2017-18.

Speaking at the official launch of the Ashes on Sunday, Root admitted that winning Test matches in Australia has been a mighty challenge for English captains over the years.

However, he was hopeful of a good performance this time around as he believes the visitors have a better balance of youth and experience compared to the previous tour.

"Of course it will define my captaincy, I'm not naive enough to think it won't. If you look how hard it's been for English captains and English teams [to win in Australia] over the years, it has been something which doesn't happen very often," Root was quoted as saying by CricBuzz.

"But what a great opportunity. I'm very excited about it and can't wait for the series to get going. You look at some of the players, some of the individuals, some of the performances guys have put in. The senior guys have done it time and time again and the junior guys have shown glimpses of what they can do and their potential.

"What better stage to grab a series and make an announcement on the international stage. I'm an Ashes player and I want to live in the history of this great rivalry. That carrot is there for everyone," he added.

The Ashes will get underway at the Gabba in Brisbane on December 08, 2021.

"They set a good example for any touring team to come here and play" - Joe Root on India's heist at the Gabba

Winning a Test match at the Gabba has been one of the toughest challenges for visiting teams in the last 25 years.

However, Australia's stranglehold over their 'fortress' was breached by a young Indian side earlier this year.

Root believes India's win at the Gabba has provided a nice template for touring sides on how to go about their business Down Under.

"A lot of teams have struggled in the past to get results here. So of course we'll take confidence from that. Credit to India - they played exceptionally well throughout that whole series. In many ways, they set a good example for any touring team to come here and play," said Root.

"We'll try and lean on a few learnings throughout that series - but we've also got to play to our strengths and make sure that we're doing things our way. Grabbing those big moments within the series, I think, is going to be key for us. Trying to get on the right side of those big swings," the 30-year-old concluded.

England have won just one out of their previous nine Tests this year. The visitors will be hoping to start their campaign on a winning note in Brisbane.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar