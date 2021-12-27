"James Anderson's performances are right up there with Cristiano Ronaldo and Novak Djokovic" - ex-England spinner Monty Panesar 

Former England spinner Monty Panesar has opined that veteran pacer James Anderson is at the level of some of the world's most premier sportspeople. He feels the seasoned campaigner is right up there with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Novak Djokovic.

Anderson, England's leading wicket-taker in Tests, has made a significant impact in the ongoing Ashes Test with his inspiring bowling performances. The right-armer claimed four crucial wickets to dent Australia's chances of registering an imposing total in the clash in the 3rd Test.

Panesar lauded the 39-year-old for his exploits with the ball in the Melbourne Test. Speaking about the same on Sky Sports, he also reckoned that it was the visitors' best outing with the ball so far in the Ashes 2021-22. Monty Panesar said:

"James Anderson was just magnificent. His performances are really up there with great sportsmen right now like Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United, (Novak) Djokovic with the tennis."

Panesar added:

"That was a brilliant bowling performance. We probably won't see again another England bowler like that. I thought England had probably their best bowling performance of the series so far."

Australia were bundled out for 267 runs in their first innings. Anderson was the pick of the bowlers as he troubled the opposition batters with his tidy spells. Ollie Robinson and Mark Wood also impressed by picking up two wickets each.

"This Australia team isn't that strong compared to England" - Monty Panesar

The ex-cricketer added that while England are a stronger team compared to the Aussies, errors in team selection are a major cause of their recent failures He predicted that Pat Cummins and Co. have the opportunity to clinch victory on Day 3, with the visitors losing four wickets in the final session on Day 2.

Panesar added:

"Let's be honest, this Australia team isn't that strong compared to England. England have just made some poor selection errors and decisions throughout the series."

Panesar continued:

"We were hoping as English fans they could survive that hour but those last two wickets have given Australia the ascendancy and they'll probably look to wrap up the series [on Day Three] at some point."

The Poms are reeling at 31/4 after stumps on Day 2. They are still trailing by 51 runs. Skipper Joe Root is currently at the crease alongside star all-rounder Ben Stokes.

