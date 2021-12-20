Richardson claims 5 as Australia go 2-0 up with 275-run win over England in 2nd Ashes Test

Australia defeated England by 275 runs in the 2nd Ashes Test in Adelaide on Monday to take a crucial 2-0 lead in the five-match series. Resuming the day at 82 for 4 in their improbable chase of 468, England dragged the fight into the last session of the day.

Chris Woakes (44 off 97) and Jos Buttler (26 off 207) gave England faint hopes of survival. However, Jhye Richardson (5/42) bowled Australia to victory, claiming the key scalps of both Woakes and Buttler.

The Woakes-Buttler duo lifted England from 105 for 6 to 166 when Richardson ended Woakes' resistance. The England all-rounder was bowled through the gate with a full delivery that nipped off the seam, with the new ball doing the trick. Nathan Lyon then proved too good for Ollie Robinson (8) as the tailender nicked one to slip.

England went to Tea at 180 for 8. However, with Buttler still at the crease, they had hope. The wicketkeeper-batter had a weird Test behind the stumps, grabbing stunners and dropping sitters. It wasn’t surprising that his innings ended in bizarre fashion as well. Having occupied the crease for 258 minutes, Buttler stepped on his own stumps trying to guide Richardson for a single. In a sense, his hit-wicket dismissal summed up his unpredictable fortunes in this Test.

England’s resistance ended in the 114th over as James Anderson (2) failed to keep out a bouncer from Richardson. Cameron Green took a simple catch at gully, putting the hosts one step closer to retaining the urn. England’s innings finished on 192.

Starc, Lyon hurt England early on Day 5

Mitchell Starc got Australia off to a perfect start on Day 5, forcing Ollie Pope (4) to nick one to second slip. England’s faint hopes of survival rested on Ben Stokes. Lyon, however, ended his resistance on 12 off 77 balls.

Stokes was struck on the backfoot while trying to flick one away. The ball seemed to be heading down leg and the umpire did not raise his finger. However, Australia went for a review and replays showed that the ball had straightened enough to hit the stumps.

It seemed like the end would come soon. However, Buttler and Woakes put up some much-needed resistance. While Woakes hit a few well-timed boundaries, Buttler was content defending for most part. The duo was undefeated as England went to dinner on Day 5, still precariously placed at 142 for 6. Buttler was batting on 16 off 88 and Woakes on 28 off 55.

The Buttler-Woakes duo continued to frustrate Australia in the second session as well. Richardson, though, ensured the Aussies had the last laugh.

Edited by Diptanil Roy