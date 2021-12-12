Josh Hazlewood ruled out of 2nd Ashes 2021 Test, replacement revealed

Australian quick Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the second Ashes 2021 Test. Foxsports.com.au reported on Sunday that the 30-year-old had flown home to Sydney to nurse a side strain he suffered during his side's nine-wicket win in Brisbane. Young pacer Jhye Richardson will replace him in Adelaide.

Hazlewood's injury came to light when he was under-bowled on Day 3 at the Gabba. His teammate Marnus Labuschagne later said he was 'fine'. The right-arm fast bowler then looked in no discomfort as he delivered six overs on Saturday, even taking out visiting wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler with an away-seamer.

Australian captain Pat Cummins said after the match that the hosts would wait a day to make the call. Cummins remarked:

“I think we’ll wait until he wakes up in the morning. I think a key is we don’t want to put him in jeopardy for the whole series so we’ll take our time. He had a scan last night so we will kind of work through that. He bowled today but no plan yet, sleep on it, see how he pulls up tomorrow.”

The Adelaide Test will be played between December 16-20 and the players will get a six-day break before the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. If it's just a minor strain, Hazlewood will likely be back with the team at the iconic MCG.

Australia will certainly miss his adroitness and control with the new ball, but at the same time, it's also a brilliant opportunity for Richardson to show his class. The 25-year-old will play his third Test - his first since debut series against Sri Lanka in 2019. He took six wickets in two Tests that series, at a brilliant average of 20.50.

Why Ricky Ponting want Jhye Richardson to replace Josh Hazlewood

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



A wicket for the WA quick in his first over of Shield cricket since 2019! Welcome back to the #SheffieldShield , Jhye Richardson!A wicket for the WA quick in his first over of Shield cricket since 2019! Welcome back to the #SheffieldShield, Jhye Richardson! A wicket for the WA quick in his first over of Shield cricket since 2019! https://t.co/TIB1xkBPmO

Speaking to cricket.com.au before the confirmation of Hazlewood's absence, former captain Ricky Ponting has also batted for Richardson as a better substitute than the more experienced Michael Neser.

Ponting feels Richardson is a better "all-round bowling package", while also carrying the form advantage. He said:

"Richardson was obviously very close to playing this Test instead of Starc. He's in great form. When the ball's not swinging and seaming, I'd have him ahead of Neser as far as an all-round bowling package is concerned."

Also Read Article Continues below

Richardson played four Sheffield Shield games in the leadup to the Ashes, picking up 23 wickets at an average of 13.43. If he can continue his form with the pink ball, he'll be a handful for Joe Root and the team in Adelaide.

Try the new Fantasy Team Builder!

Edited by Samya Majumdar