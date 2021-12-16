Labuschagne, Warner put Australia on top on Day 1 of 2nd Ashes Test

Marnus Labuschagne (95*) and David Warner (95) put Australia in command on the opening day of the 2nd Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Batting first after winning the toss in the pink-ball Test, Warner and Labuschagne featured in a second-wicket stand of 172 as the hosts ended the day on 221 for 2.

Warner and Labuschagne joined forces after the Aussies lost Marcus Harris cheaply in the eighth over of the match. The opener was brilliantly caught by a leaping Jos Buttler off a Stuart Broad short ball. The day was about to get worse for Buttler, though, as he dropped Labuschagne twice.

Tough day for England, with fifties from Warner and Labuschagne putting Australia in a good position



That's stumps! Tough day for England, with fifties from Warner and Labuschagne putting Australia in a good position

The experienced England duo of Broad and James Anderson kept things extremely tight at the start. Warner and Labuschagne were extremely watchful and took the hosts to Lunch at 45 for 1 after 25 overs. In the 18th over, Broad beat Labuschagne four times in a row! There were a few other close shaves but importantly for Australia, the duo survived.

Warner and Labuschagne bat through entire second session for Australia

David Warner in action during Day 1 of the pink-ball Test. Pic: Getty Images

Australia were dominant in the second session as Warner and Labuschagne remained unbeaten and brought up their respective half-centuries in the pink-ball Test. Labuschagne was dropped by Buttler in the 35th over. The Aussie No. 3 gloved a pull off Ben Stokes but England’s wicketkeeper completely misjudged the chance.

Both batters grew in confidence as they spent time at the crease. Warner brought up his fifty with two cracking boundaries off Stokes. Labuschagne had to toil harder for his half-century. He got there off 156 balls with a straight drive off Ollie Robinson. The batter had struck only three boundaries in his fifty. Australia went to Lunch at 129 for 1 as England endured a wicketless session.

Warner began to open up in the final session, smacking Anderson and Stokes for two fours each in consecutive overs. He looked set for three figures. However, for the second time in as many Tests, the southpaw perished in the 90s. On 95, he hit a short and wide delivery from Stokes straight to Broad at cover.

For a second match in a row, David Warner falls in the nervous nineties.



Ben Stokes breaks through for England. For a second match in a row, David Warner falls in the nervous nineties.

England could have had Labuschagne for the same score as Warner. However, Buttler put down a sitter off Anderson a few overs before stumps. Labuschagne ended up facing 275 balls and hit a total of seven fours. Steven Smith (18*) was giving him company at close of play.

Drama in Australian camp ahead of pink-ball Test

Action in the Australian camp began much before the toss as their skipper Pat Cummins was ruled out of the 2nd Test. Cummins came in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case at the restaurant in Adelaide where he was out for dinner.

Smith was named captain in Cummins' absence. Michael Neser was handed a Test debut, while Travis Head was appointed vice-captain for the match.

Edited by Sai Krishna