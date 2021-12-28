"That could conceivably be the last Test he plays" - Ricky Ponting’s big call on Scott Boland after pacer’s Ashes heroics

Australian legend Ricky Ponting feels pacer Scott Boland might not play another Test for the country despite his man of the match performance on debut. According to Ponting, the experienced Josh Hazlewood and the pacy Jhye Richardson will be preferred to Boland.

Boland, 32, who was called up for cover after the second Ashes Test, was handed an unexpected Test debut at the MCG. While Hazlewood was ruled out of the third Test, Jhye Richardson and Michael Neser did not play as they were sore after the Adelaide encounter.

Boland grabbed his opportunity with both hands, blowing away England with sensational figures of 6 for 7 in the second innings. Speaking to cricket.com.au, Ponting made a tough but rational assessment of Boland’s Test future. He commented:

"That could conceivably be the last Test that he plays. It's staggering to think. He's almost 33, he's just taken six for seven. Hoff (Hazlewood) has got to come back, Jhye's probably ahead of him in the pecking order as well.”

Ponting opined that if Australia have to pick between Richardson and Boland for the upcoming Tests, in case Hazlewood remains unfit, Richardson is likely to get the nod. Punter explained:

"If there's any worry at all with (Hazlewood) – which one do they pick out of Richardson and Boland? That's going to be the big selection point I think. If Hoff's not available, I think you've got to go back to Jhye. In the pecking order of things, he was selected before Boland for Adelaide – I think that's the fair thing to do.”

Continuing on the Boland versus Richardson debate, Ponting added:

"It wasn't like Jhye bowled badly in Adelaide either, he got five wickets in the second innings. On the pecking order it probably deserves to be Jhye, but it would be harsh on Scotty."

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



#Ashes | @alintaenergy We caught up with the man of the moment @sboland24 shortly after his instantly iconic performance at the 'G! We caught up with the man of the moment @sboland24 shortly after his instantly iconic performance at the 'G!#Ashes | @alintaenergy https://t.co/f5vY889xEf

Richardson claimed 5 for 42 in the second innings in Adelaide as Australia went 2-0 up with a 275-run victory.

“It is a dream come true” - Scott Boland

Cricket Australia @CricketAus



Today, he won the award named in Mullagh's honour, on Test debut against England 🖤💛❤️ In 2018, Scott Boland travelled to the UK to retrace the footsteps of Johnny Mullagh and the 1868 Aboriginal XI.Today, he won the award named in Mullagh's honour, on Test debut against England 🖤💛❤️ #Ashes In 2018, Scott Boland travelled to the UK to retrace the footsteps of Johnny Mullagh and the 1868 Aboriginal XI.Today, he won the award named in Mullagh's honour, on Test debut against England 🖤💛❤️ #Ashes https://t.co/1hxwCl3vmI

Speaking after his unforgettable spell on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test, Boland said it was a "dream come true". Reacting after Australia retained the Ashes, the 32-year-old said:

"It is a dream come true. I didn't think anything like that would ever happen. I'm just really lucky, I think. I've been mobbed by my family and team-mates. It's just been a whirlwind."

About the early end to England’s innings on Day 3 at the MCG, Boland admitted:

“Can't really believe (what has happened). We thought we had a chance of winning today when we came in, but just not so quickly.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Resuming their innings at 31 for 4, England collapsed to 68 all-out inside the first session of play on Day 3.

Edited by Samya Majumdar