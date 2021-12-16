"Got to make sure tomorrow I give no chances" - Marnus Labuschagne on Buttler's dropped catch during 2nd Ashes Test 

Marnus Labuschagne expressed his disbelief at Jos Buttler dropping a relatively easy catch in the dying stages of Day 1 of the second Ashes Test. The No. 2 ranked Test batsman made the England bowlers toil hard and remained unbeaten at 95 off 275 balls at stumps on Day 1.

Labuschagne tried to play a cut too close to his body off an inswinger from James Anderson. The pink ball caught the edge and traveled to Buttler at a comfortable height.

The England wicket-keeper, however, failed to pouch the catch and England's day on a negative note on Day 1. Speaking at the end of the day's play, Labuschagne said:

"A few prayers up there because I don’t know how that happened. There’s a bit of disbelief – it is my job to capitalise on that now, I gave him a chance. I’ve got to make sure tomorrow, no chances."

Buttler had dropped Labuschangne earlier in the day as well. The wicket-keeper had begun the day on a bright note following an excellent acrobatic effort to send Marcus Harris back to the pavilion. However, he wasn't able to maintain his high standards throughout the course of the day.

Self-talk does kill two birds with one stone: Marnus Labuschagne

Labushagne's antics at the crease which involved shouts of 'No Run!' and 'Well done, man' were a few highlights of the day. When asked about the true purpose of these self-talks out in the middle, Labuschagne said:

"The self-talk is to get into those bowler's heads but mainly for myself. So yeah, it does kill two birds with one stone."

Labuschagne also felt that Warner deserved his hundred on Day 1. The southpaw departed on 95, five runs short of an Ashes century. Labuschagne and Warner fended off a barrage of fast bowling after the early departure of Marcus Harris to stabilize Australia's innings.

"Davey was good going about his innings. He was patient, went so many balls without scoring. I feel for him, getting 95, but he'll take that"

Warner was dismissed on 94 in the first Test at The Gabba as well. Labuschagne is within touching distance of his sixth Test hundred. Australia ended the first day at the Adelaide Oval on 221-2 with Labuschagne not out on 95.

