"Literally weeks ago he was trying to hit every ball out of the park" - Michael Hussey heaps praise on Jos Buttler after 2nd Ashes 2021 Test

Michael Hussey is massively impressed by Jos Buttler's versatility and his ability to be equally effective in T20Is and Tests. He expressed his awe at how the wicketkeeper-batter switched from leading England's swashbuckling charge in the T20 World Cup to scoring a 207-ball 26 on the final day of the second Ashes 2021 Test.

Buttler's dogged innings was England's final ray of saving the Test after an overall dismal performance from the hosts. He came to the crease at 86-5 and, with help from Chris Woakes and the lower order, batted almost 70 overs to take the game to the final session. However, it all went in vain as England lost by 275 runs.

Speaking on "Cricbuzz Chatter" after the match, Hussey called it an "amazing effort" and said:

“It was amazing. Amazing to think, you know, literally weeks ago Jos Buttler was playing in the T20 World Cup, trying to hit every ball out of the park and doing it pretty well and then he’s here in a Test match, trying to save it and batting in that manner. Amazing effort."

Buttler's defiance couldn't have ended more bizarrely as he got out hit-wicket, stepping on his stumps while trying to push a good-length ball on the up. Hussey recalled his hit-wicket experience, saying it was "not a good feeling". Hussey quipped:

"I actually did [get out hit-wicket] once, I was in a county game facing Wasim Akram. I was hanging right back at the crease (chuckles) it’s not a good feeling.”

Arguably in the best form of his life, Buttler was England's top scorer in the T20 World Cup 2021, scoring 269 runs at a strike rate of 151.12. He's now the fourth-highest run-getter for Joe Root's men this Ashes with 88 runs at an average of 22.

Chris Woakes leaves you wanting a little bit more: Michael Hussey

While Buttler held one end in Adelaide, Woakes led the aggressive charge with a 97-ball 44. Hussey lauded the all-rounder for the fight, saying he and Buttler showed courage and fight.

The former cricketer remarked:

"Well, he showed character and that’s why he’s so highly regarded in this English team, you know, we know what he can do with the ball. He’s good in that respect but he also scores some handy runs. I honestly thought once Australia got Ben Stokes, things were going to happen pretty quickly for them. But no, Woakes came in and built a new partnership with Jos Buttler and they showed courage, fight and a bit of pride in what they were doing."

Hussey also feels that Woakes can still do better. He said he's a player who is close to being a "world-class performer", but often leaves one wanting a little bit more from him.

Hussey concluded by saying:

"He’s the kind of player who leaves you wanting a little bit more almost. Even with his bowling, you think, yeah this guy, he’s so close to becoming a world-class performer. It was the same with the bat, he had done the hard work, got to 40-odd, batted a long period of time. Could he have batted just another hour and inch England to safety? And he got out at the wrong time. It’s disappointing for him but I think he showed great character out there."

The third Test will commence on December 26 in Melbourne.

