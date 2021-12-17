[WATCH]: Michael Neser bags maiden test wicket off just his second delivery in 2nd Ashes test

Debutant Michael Neser picked up his first wicket off just his second delivery in the 2nd Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval. It was a dream start to Neser's test career as he accounted for England opener Haseeb Hameed.

Michael Neser, who received his baggy green from Aussie legend Glenn McGrath, was brought on to bowl the seventh over of the innings. It was a false start though as Haseeb Hameed pulled out just as Neser was about to load into the popping crease for his first delivery in Test cricket.

Neser then induced the outside edge off Hameed's bat off the first delivery he sent down. He then followed it with a fuller and straighter one that Hameed clipped to Mitchell Starc at mid-on.

Take a look at Michael Neser's maiden test wicket here:

Australia declare on 473/9 in the first innings of the 2nd Ashes test

Australia's batters piled the misery on England in the 2nd Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval, declaring their 1st innings on 473/9. Marnus Labuschagne top-scored for the hosts with a defiant 103 while David Warner and Steve Smith made 94 and 93 respectively.

Marnus Labuschagne scored a defiant 103 off 305 balls for Australia in the 1st innings of the 2nd Ashes Test.

Alex Carey notched up his maiden test half-century, making 51 while debutant Michael Neser blazed away to a 24-ball 35. Steve Smith, captaining Australia in Pat Cummins' absence, then pulled the shutters on the innings with the score reading 473/9.

Mitchell Starc got rid of Rory Burns early in the following innings, inducing an edge into the hands of Smith at second slip. Michael Neser then removed Haseeb Hameed before a combination of rain and lightning forced the umpires to draw stumps on Day 2. Skipper Joe Root and Dawid Malan are the overnight batters at the crease for England.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar