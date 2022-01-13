"She's taking the mickey out of me there" - Mitchell Starc on wife Alyssa's reaction to his batting

Fast bowler Mitchell Starc has said his wife and star wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy has been taking the mickey out of him regarding his recent batting returns. The left-arm quick mentioned this in the buildup to the fifth Ashes Test in Hobart, in a video released by Cricket Australia.

Starc has contributed usefully in the lower order in the ongoing Ashes with 151 runs at an average of 75.50. Starc jokingly mentioned that wife Alyssa has been laughing at him with the time he has been spending at training.

"Alyssa has been laughing at me, because she's seen I've been hitting a lot more and obviously spending a bit more time in the middle. So she's taking the mickey out of me there a bit with how much I've been batting at training," Starc said.

Starc acknowledged that his extra hours at training with the bat paid off, while leaving it to skipper Pat Cummins regarding his batting position.

Starc continued:

"Whether that's paying off, I guess in a way it has been. Whether Pat wants to now change the order with 8 and 9, we'll wait and see."

Starc is currently the second highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Ashes with 15 scalps at an average of 26.60.

Final Ashes Test starts in Hobart on Friday

England managed to escape with a thrilling draw in the fourth Ashes Test

Starc will lead the Australia bowling attack in the company of skipper Cummins in the final Ashes Test in Hobart starting on Friday.

The day-night encounter will be the first Ashes Test to be played at Bellerive Oval. There are showers forecast for the first two days.

The hosts have already sealed the Ashes 3-0, while England managed to draw the fourth Test in Sydney.

