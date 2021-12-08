[Watch] Mitchell Starc bowls Rory Burns round his legs to start The Ashes off to a flier 

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc set the tone for the 2021 Ashes with a searing delivery that outfoxed opener Rory Burns. The left-handed opener moved far across the line and failed to bring his bat down in time as he was castled off the very first delivery of the innings.

There was a hint of late swing in Starc's 142.5 kmph delivery that crashed into leg stump. The crowd at the Gabba were on their feet following the early dismissal. This marks only the fourth time in Ashes history that a wicket has fallen off the first delivery of the match, and only twice has it occurred off the maiden ball of the campaign. Watch the wicket right here:

There have been calls for Starc's exclusion from playing XI, with Jhye Richardson impressing in Sheffield Shield fixtures. The 31-year-old was retained in the team as Australia opted to field their conventional pace attack for the first Test at The Gabba.

Starc and co. are all over England in the first session

Pat Cummins did not have the fortune to win his first toss as captain. Joe Root won the toss for England and took the brave call to bat first. The overcast conditions and grassy surface in Brisbane, along with immaculate bowling right from the word go, meant that England never settled down.

Stokes and Hameed at the crease After an hour of play and England are 3-28.Stokes and Hameed at the crease #Ashes After an hour of play and England are 3-28.Stokes and Hameed at the crease #Ashes

Following the first ball dismissal, Dawid Malan walked out to bat at No.3. Josh Hazlewood got the ball to nip around off the seam. The seam movement was not well negotiated by Malan, who was dismissed for 6. The recent IPL and T20 World Cup winner also won the prized wicket of England skipper Joe Root. The ace batsman had to walk back to the pavilion following an eight-ball duck.

Ben Stokes is at the crease making his long-anticipated return with young Haseeb Hameed for company. The visitors are 28-3 after the end of the first hour's play.

