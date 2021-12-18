Mitchell Starc claims 4 as Australia bundle England out for 236 on Day 3 of 2nd Ashes Test

Mitchell Starc (4/37) and Nathan Lyon (3/58) shone as Australia bowled England out for 236 on Day 3 of the 2nd Ashes Test on Saturday. Although the hosts gained a massive first-innings lead of 237 in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide, they did not enforce the follow-on. Australia reached 45 for 1 by Stumps, extending their lead to 282.

David Warner was run out for 13 in the second innings following a horrible mix-up with Marcus Harris. There was a ‘yes, no, yes’ situation after Harris inside-edged one from Joe Root towards square leg. In the end, both batters found themselves at the same end and Warner had to make the long walk back to the pavilion. Harris was unbeaten on 21 and nightwatchman Michael Neser on 2 when play ended on Day 3.

Earlier, like in the second innings of the first Test, Dawid Malan (80) and England captain Joe Root (62) offered some resistance for England. However, once their 138-run stand was broken, the visitors folded rather quickly.

Resuming Day 3 on 17 for 2, Root and Malan batted with resolve. The left-hander was the first to reach his half-century. Malan got there in 86 balls, pulling Michael Neser to deep backward square for a single. Later, Root got to his fifty off 91 balls, tickling a straight delivery from Jhye Richardson to the boundary.

Both the overnight batters were unbeaten as England ended the first session on 140 for 2. Malan was batting on 68 and Root on 57 as the teams headed for their first break of the day.

England crumble after Root departs

Cameron Green (2/24) struck early for Australia in the second session as Root flirted at one outside off stump and was caught at slip. Malan also perished in the same region, trying to cut one from Starc that had extra pace and bounce. Ollie Pope's (5) attempt to clip Lyon ended as a simple catch as England lost their way rather swiftly.

Jos Buttler’s (0) Test match went from bad to worse as he edged one trying to drive Starc. Chris Woakes (24) hit a few impressive boundaries before being cleaned up by Lyon, before Ollie Robinson (0) was trapped in front by one that spun in sharply. Ben Stokes (34) offered some resistance before inside-edging Green onto the stumps.

England’s innings ended when Stuart Broad (9) hit Starc straight to cover. From 150 for 2, England slumped to 236 all out, losing 86 for 8 in the second session.

Edited by Sai Krishna