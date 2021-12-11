"With their ageing bodies, can you get them both in?" - Nasser Hussain against England including both James Anderson and Stuart Broad for 2nd Ashes 2021 Test

Nasser Hussain isn't in favor of England bringing back both James Anderson and Stuart Broad for the 2021 Ashes pink-ball Test, which starts on Thursday in Adelaide.

The former captain believes the bowling attack that played in the first Test at the Gabba, where England suffered a nine-wicket thumping, is physically the best to play in the next Test as well. He says that due to their lack of experience of late and "aging bodies", playing both Anderson, 39, and Broad, 35, might not be the best idea for the visitors.

In his column for Sky Sports Cricket, Nasser Hussain wrote:

"People will say bring Stuart Broad and James Anderson back in but the bowlers that have been bowling in this Test have now got overs in their legs, so they are the best ones physically to go and play the next one. Broad and Anderson haven't bowled in anger in a match for months now and with their ageing bodies, can you get them both in?"

Bringing back both Anderson and Broad would mean dropping one of the three quicks that played at the Gabba and also the lone spinner Jack Leach. Nasser Hussain agreed to include Anderson for his prowess in swing but said that despite the zest about the pink ball, England should stick with Leach to hold one end.

Nasser Hussain added:

"I'd definitely go with Anderson for the swing. Then what do they do with Jack Leach? All the talk is about the pink ball in Adelaide. Yes, under lights it can swing but the rest of the day it can be pretty flat and it can spin, so you might need your spinner."

Going by Nasser Hussain's formula, England might have to drop Ollie Robinson for Anderson. That's because from the other bowlers, Chris Woakes is crucial for his batting prowess and Mark Wood adds variety with his extra pace.

Nasser Hussain also wrote about how England can come back from the heavy defeat, saying the visitors will have to stave off the "here we go again" mentality. He wants Joe Root and co. to be mentally brave and positive. Hussain explained:

"How England are psychologically is key now. Some fans will be thinking 'here we go again, we are going to lose 5-0'. We have lost 10 of our last 11 games in Australia with the other one being a draw. But we cannot have England thinking 'here we go again'. They are going to Adelaide, a pink-ball Test. It is their best chance to get back into the series so be positive and think 'we can get back into the series'."

In the 2017 Ashes as well, England were caught in similar circumstances and James Anderson had given them hope in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide with a brilliant five-wicket haul. However, that hope was short-lived as England's batting let them down once again and they lost the Test by 120 runs and the series 4-0.

"There is a problem with red-ball batting in general for England at the moment" - Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain also flayed England's recurring batting collapse, saying contributions only from Root won't be enough. He also noted the England Lions' performance against Australia A in the recent unofficial Test, arguing that there's a fundamental problem with red-ball cricket in the country. Hussain wrote:

"For a long time now, England have found themselves 20-3, 30-3, 40-4... Root and Malan are the only ones averaging over 30, Root and Rory Burns are the only ones with Test hundreds. I'm afraid that's just not good enough, that is not going to win you that many Test matches. It can't just be Root."

Nasser Hussain added:

"England Lions were bowled out for 103 in their first innings against Australia A so the reserve batting line-up aren't kicking on with massive runs either. There is a problem with red-ball batting in general for England at the moment."

The second Test will begin at 9:30 IST in Adelaide, with Australia leading the five-match series 1-0.

