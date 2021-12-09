"I was surprised they did not have any one of Broad or Anderson" - Nasser Hussain on England's team selection for 1st Ashes Test 

Former England captain Nasser Hussain admitted he would have had at least one of Stuart Broad or James Anderson in the playing XI for the first Ashes Test.

In a surprising set of omissions, the experienced fast-bowling duo could not find a place in the team at the Gabba in Brisbane.

The Australian batting unit dealt well with a four-pronged England pace attack as they amassed a 196-run lead on Day 2.

Ollie Robinson was the pick of the England bowlers with figures of 3-48. Mark Wood was potent in his numerous short spells but could only find a solitary breakthrough.

While speaking on Sky Sports, Hussain said:

"I was surprised they did not have any one of Broad or Anderson. I would have rotated Broad and Anderson throughout the series. The debate really is, overs in the legs, now this bowling attack they play here, what do you do for the next game? You go for fresh bowlers that again, have not bowled for a long long time?"

The 53-year-old added:

"So, that's why I would have played at least one of Broad and Anderson, to make sure that they have overs in their legs for the crucial day-night Test in Adelaide. England were 147 all out in their first innings, and that has been their nemesis for quite a while."

The ongoing Ashes series will feature two pink-ball Tests for the first time since its inception. England will be on the look out to play James Anderson in both those contests given his ability to swing the ball, more so with the lacquer on the pink ball under the lights.

Moreover, given Stuart Broad's proficiency while bowling to left-handers, he is also likely to be a huge part of the series going ahead for the visitors.

Southpaws David Warner and Travis Head looked comfortable while scoring the bulk of the first-innings score for Australia, with the latter smashing an 85-ball ton.

You need to pick a side not only for the start: Hussain

Nasser Hussain also defended the selection of Jack Leach in the side.

The left-arm spinner was taken apart after being targeted by the Aussie batters. He went for 95 runs off his 11 overs, with the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne in return.

Hussain noted that a sizable first-innings total would have helped England use Leach better, with Australia having to bat last on the wicket.

"I mean, if you leave Leach out and then the second time around, if you get runs on the board and it starts spinning then everyone is going to ask where's your balanced attack? So, you need to pick a side not only for the start of the game, but for the end of the game as well.

"When you get 147, any spinner will tell you that's not where you want to be bowling, coming on to defending a low target," Hussain elaborated.

Australia finished on 343-7 at stumps on Day 2 with centurion Travis Head still unbeaten at the crease alongside Mitchell Starc.

