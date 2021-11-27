"If a Test match was in the next couple of days we’d be ready to go" - Pat Cummins claims bowlers are ready for the Ashes 

Newly appointed Test captain of Australia, Pat Cummins, shed light on the preparations heading into the Ashes. The pacer replaced Tim Paine as the skipper of the side after the latter stepped down from his role amid the resurgence of a sexting scandal he was involved in.

The contingent that participated in the winning campaign for Australia in the T20 World Cup are required to complete a 14-day quarantine in Brisbane, where the first Test will be held. Cummins assured fans that the quarantine restrictions were not coming in the way of the bowlers' preparation.

He compared their current regime to the one they had implemented ahead of the first Test against India in Adelaide last year. Speaking after an extended practice session, Cummins said:

"We had a big bowl, us bowlers, with two big spells, so if a Test match was in the next couple of days we’d be ready to go. We had a similar lead-in to Adelaide last year, us quick bowlers, where we just had centre wickets out in the middle for a week leading in and we felt great for the first Test."

The Australian pacers had a memorable outing with the pink ball in Adelaide against India. They decimated India for their lowest ever Test score of 36 before taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

It’s a bit of a weird feeling: Pat Cummins on Australia captaincy ahead of Ashes

The 28-year-old admitted that his appointment as Test captain is yet to sink in. He reckons the moment will catch up to him when he walks out for the toss in front of the Gabba crowd. Cummins added:

“Probably not fully. I think until I walk out at the Gabba and see a big home crowd, pull on the Baggy Green and go out for the toss – that’s when it’ll probably hit me. It’s a bit of a weird feeling.”

The entirety of the Australian squad will assemble on Tuesday, after their mandated quarantine period comes to an end. Outdoor practice has been difficult due to persistent rain in the region. England's three-day warm-up fixture against England Lions was washed out due to rain after the first day's play.

The visitors will compete in a four-day warm-up match against the same opposition from November 30. The first Ashes Test will kick start on December 8 in Brisbane.

