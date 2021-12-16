Pat Cummins ruled out of 2nd Ashes Test, Steve Smith to captain Australia

Just hours ahead of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide, Australian skipper Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the game. Steve Smith will lead the hosts in the pacer's absence. A report on the official website of Cricket Australia (CA) stated that Cummins came in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case on the eve of the game, hence making him unavailable for selection.

The report states that Pat Cummins will now have to isolate for seven days with SA Health confirming him as a close contact. The Australian Test captain came in close contact with the positive COVID-19 case at a restaurant in Adelaide where he was out for dinner.

CONFIRMED: Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the Adelaide Test. Steve Smith will captain. Michael Neser will debut. #Ashes

However, CA did confirm that Cummins did not breach any biosecurity protocols. The 28-year-old went into isolation right after he became aware of the situation. Cummins has also undergone a PCR test, which returned a negative result as well. But he will still have to isolate for seven days now.

Smith will lead in Cummins' absence, Michael Neser to make Test debut

Test vice-captain Steve Smith will lead Australia in the second Ashes encounter in Pat Cummins' absence. Incidentally, this would be the first time Smith would captain Australia since the ball-tampering saga that unfolded in Cape Town in 2018.

Travis Head, who was the Player of the Match in the first Test in Brisbane, has been named Steve Smith's deputy for the game.

Queensland seamer Michael Neser will now make his test debut in the absence of Cummins, the world's no.1-ranked Test bowler. Neser picked up a five-wicket haul for Australia A against the England Lions at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane last week.

Australia enter the day-night encounter, which starts today, on the back of a nine-wicket victory in the first Test at The Gabba in Brisbane.

The hosts have already lost seamer Josh Hazlewood owing to a side strain and will now have to do without skipper Pat Cummins as well. Jhye Richardson was named Hazlewood's replacement in the XI on the eve of the game, with Michael Neser set to become the country's 462nd men's Test cricketer.

Australia XI: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon

England announced their 12-member on the eve of the game. While Mark Wood has been rested, the senior duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad are in line to make a comeback into the playing XI.

