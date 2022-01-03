"Pretty average to be honest" - Ben Stokes sheds light on England's miserable Ashes campaign

Ben Stokes has admitted that England have played average cricket so far in the Ashes. The Three Lions have lost the series in just three Tests and are currently focused on avoiding a whitewash.

The all-rounder made his highly anticipated return to the sport after taking a break. Following a finger injury in the IPL, Stokes took some time off to recuperate and also focus on his mental health. He missed the home series against India and the T20 World Cup before making himself available for selection for the Ashes.

Stokes' returns with the bat and ball have largely been ordinary in the ongoing series. He has scored just 101 runs and claimed only four wickets in the land Down Under. While speaking to Mirror Sport, Stokes claimed England have been pretty average in the series.

The 30-year-old said:

“Pretty average to be honest. Just getting back out there from a personal point of view, being back out amongst the lads has been great, but from a team point of view we are 3-0 down and that is what matters.”

Stokes added:

“I’ve not done much to change it, but I’d much rather that the results were going our way.”

England have been on the losing side in all three Tests so far in a comprehensive manner. The two teams will meet in Sydney next for the penultimate contest of the tour.

We’ve shown in small stages that we’re capable: England all-rounder Stokes

Despite being outclassed over the course of the Tests, Stokes feels that England have put up a fight in brief patches. The Three Lions staged a minor fightback in the first Test with a partnership between Joe Root and Dawid Malan.

Stokes, however, noted that such instances should have lasted longer for them to have a chance. He said:

“We’ve shown in small stages that we’re capable. We’ve had some really good partnerships with the bat and the ball. We know we can compete.”

Stokes added:

“But we’ve not done it for long enough or consistently enough and Australia have managed to get through those periods where we’ve had the upper hand. It’s about doing it for longer than that and putting some pride back into the badge.”

England Cricket @englandcricket



#Ashes | #AUSvENG Our Men’s Head Coach Chris Silverwood will have to isolate for 10 days, along with his family, in Melbourne and will miss the fourth Ashes Test. Our Men’s Head Coach Chris Silverwood will have to isolate for 10 days, along with his family, in Melbourne and will miss the fourth Ashes Test.#Ashes | #AUSvENG

Also Read Article Continues below

England are on the lookout to avoid a third Ashes whitewash in 15 years when they take the field for the fourth Test. The team will be without the services of head coach Chris Silverwood, who has contracted COVID-19 after being placed in isolation initially.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra