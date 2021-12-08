"If he gets it right, he's a wicket-taking machine" - Ricky Ponting praises for Mitchell Starc's spell on Day 1 of Ashes 1st Test 

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting lauded Mitchell Starc's penchant for consistently delivering early breakthroughs across all formats. The left-arm seamer handed Australia the perfect start at The Gabba by dismissing Rory Burns in the very first delivery of the contest.

Starc's place in the playing XI was under threat given his poor form and Jhye Richardson's rising popularity in the Australian cricketing circle. The 31-year-old put those talks to rest after recording figures of 2-35 in the first innings. While speaking on air with Channel 7, Ponting said:

"I know there's been some negativity around about Mitchell Starc, but that's what he does, he takes wickets with the new ball. Whether it be a red ball or a white ball, if he gets it right he's a wicket-taking machine."

Starc has evolved into an all-format bowler since making his debut for the national team a decade ago. He is the fastest bowler to claim 150 ODI wickets and has been a vital cog in the Australian pace bowling unit.

His credentials in red ball cricket might have dipped in the recent past, but he is still devastatingly good with the new ball and at reversing the old ball.

Starc's prowess at the start of the innings is well known to most cricketing fans. His dismissal of Brendon McCullum in the first over of the 2015 World Cup final set the tone for an Aussie victory. The early dismissal of Rory Burns is the 13th time Starc has dismissed a batsman in the first over of a test match.

Starc was at his best on Day 1 of the first Ashes Test

The left-arm seamer managed to swing the new ball with great effect. He was able to capitalize on Rory Burns' flawed early movement at the crease and bowled him round his legs with a late swinging delivery.

He was given a short first spell before skipper Pat Cummins brought himself into the attack in the fourth over. His second wicket came in the form of Jos Buttler. The wicket-keeper batsman played a crucial counter-attacking innings to get the England innings back on track.

The Australian pace quartet shared the 10 wickets amongst them. Skipper Pat Cummins recorded a five-wicket haul in his maiden outing as captain while Cameron Green scalped his maiden Test wicket.

Edited by Diptanil Roy