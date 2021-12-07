Ricky Ponting predicts scoreline and winner of Ashes 2021

Ricky Ponting has backed Australia to trounce England with a 3-1 scoreline in the Ashes 2021, which begins Wednesday at the Gabba.

Speaking to cricket.com.au, the legendary former captain said England lack the bowling attack and a "quality spinner" to consistently take 20 wickets Down Under. He added that the series could only be close if Australia take the visitors lightly or fail to forget the 'scars' of last summer's 2-1 shellacking from India.

Ricky Ponting said:

"I think Australia will win because I think England will struggle to take 20 wickets in five Test matches just with the stuff we were talking about their bowlers and even not having a real quality spinner for these conditions in their lineup either. There are potentially some scars from last summer still that I think the Aussies have got to get over, and put behind them. And if they take England lightly or take anything for granted then I think it potentially can be a little bit closer than what everyone's sort of saying. But I totally expect Australia to win."

England's most exciting pace talent, Jofra Archer, will miss the series due to injury and is perhaps the biggest blow to Joe Root and co.'s chances. The visiting lineup has only two genuine spinners in the shape of Jack Leach and Dom Bess.

Leach has a decent record and is likely to start at the Gabba, but it remains to be seen if he can hold his own in Australian conditions. Bess has had prodigious success at first-class level, but is yet to find his feet in international cricket.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau Ricky Ponting has spoken! The Aussie legend shares his predicted #Ashes scoreline, and the venue where England will most trouble Australia Ricky Ponting has spoken! The Aussie legend shares his predicted #Ashes scoreline, and the venue where England will most trouble Australia https://t.co/4hCA3ayLWw

Asked about his prediction for the five-match Ashes series, Ricky Ponting said 3-1 in favor of Australia. He that England's "best chance" to win a game is the pink-ball Test in Adelaide.

"3-1 Australia. Where are England winning? Their best chance is to win is in Adelaide I think."

The pink ball offers more swing to fast bowlers under lights and will suit the styles of the likes of James Anderson and Stuart Broad. England's best bowling performance in the 2017 Ashes came in the pink-ball Test when they bowled Australia out for 138 in the third innings. But the English batters failed to capitalize as the Aussies ended up winning the contest.

Ashes 2021 full schedule

England Cricket @englandcricket



#Ashes Our walk from the changing room at The Gabba ⏳ Our walk from the changing room at The Gabba ⏳#Ashes https://t.co/UWqK3C9vd0

1st Test - December 8-12, Brisbane, 5:30 AM IST

2nd Test - December 16-20, Adelaide, 9:30 AM IST

3rd Test - December 26-30, Melbourne, 5:00 AM IST

4th Test - January 5-9, Sydney, 5:00 AM IST

Also Read Article Continues below

5th Test - January 14-18, venue and timings are being rejigged; yet to be confirmed.

Edited by Samya Majumdar