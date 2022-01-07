Sam Billings added to England squad, Jos Buttler likely to be ruled out for 5th Ashes 2022 Test

Wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings is set to join England's Ashes squad ahead of the fifth Test in Hobart. Billings has been named as cover for Jos Buttler, who has played all four Tests so far, but is likely to miss the fifth game due to a finger injury.

Billings was recently seen playing for Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22. A dependable middle-order batter, the 30-year-old is currently the season's fourth-highest scorer with 295 runs at an average of 42.14 and a strike rate of 147.50.

He was due to fly to the Caribbean for England's T20I series, but will now join the red-ball squad as a backup. He hasn't represented England in Test cricket yet but has a decent first-class record for Kent - 3327 runs from 108 innings at 34.20.

Buttler hurt his left index finger while fielding in the fourth Test in Sydney. He batted through the pain in the first innings on Thursday, but struggled to grip the bat properly and was out for an eight-ball duck.

The right-hander had a scan but official results are awaited. Reports in the English media suggest that he's likely to avoid keeping in the second innings, with Ollie Pope set to be the substitute 'keeper.

Sam Billings likely to make debut as injury concerns for Stokes and Bairstow also surface

Sam Billings could well make his Test in Hobart because Buttler's not the only one with injury concerns. Ben Stokes, who batted aggressively for his 66 on Thursday, also has a suspected side strain which could rule him out of the fifth and final Ashes Test.

Similarly, Jonny Bairstow, who gave English fans their first reason to cheer on the tour with a fantastic 140-ball 103*, can also become an injury doubt after taking a nasty blow to the thumb from Pat Cummins while batting at 60.

Australia are currently dominating the Sydney Test with England seven wickets down and still trailing by 158 runs in the first innings. Hobart will host the final game between January 14-18 from 8:00 am IST.

