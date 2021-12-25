Ashes 2021-22: Scott Boland to debut in Boxing Day Test

Victoria's Scott Boland will make his debut in the Boxing Day Test of the Ashes at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The announcement was made by returning Australia skipper Pat Cummins on the eve of the third Test against England.

A report on Cricket Australia's official website said Boland and Cummins are the two changes to Australia's XI for the third Test. The duo replace Jhye Richardson and Michael Neser from the XI which won the Day/Night Test in Adelaide for a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Richardson turned up sore and has been rested as a precautionary measure, according to Cummins.

"He was pretty sore. We were umming and ahhing – he had a bowl yesterday but we thought seven days off (before the fourth Test in Sydney) will give him enough rest. He's got a small leg injury which is nothing major but we thought rather than risking a long-term injury, we'd give him a week off," Cummins said.

Scott Boland to become Australia's fourth indigenous Test cricketer

Scott Boland will become only the fourth indigenous player to represent Australia in Test cricket after Faith Thomas, Jason Gillespie and Ashleigh Gardner.

Scott Boland has played limited-overs cricket for Australia

Boland has played 14 ODIs and 3 T20Is, all in 2016, and has been picked for the Test due to his impressive record at the MCG, where he has taken 91 wickets in 26 first-class games.

Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood continues to remain sidelined due to a side strain he picked up in the first Ashes Test.

A draw in the Boxing Day Test will see Australia retain the Ashes

Australia won the first Test by nine wickets and the second Test by 275 runs. A draw in Melbourne will see the hosts retain the Ashes.

Australia's XI for the 3rd Test: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

