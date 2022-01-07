“They’re not your friends" - Shane Warne laments the friendly spirit of the Ashes

Shane Warne criticized the lack of hostility between Australia and England in the ongoing Ashes series. Players from both sets of camps have often been seen conversing and sharing a laugh with each other over the course of the tour.

David Warner and Mark Wood had a spirited conversation while walking out on the field on Day 3 of the fourth Test. The usual spark and roughness associated with the Ashes has not been on display so far. Shane Warne blamed the good nature of the Australian team behind their lack of success on English soil.

Speaking on-air with the Fox Cricket commentary panel, Warne said:

“After the game you’d have a beer with them, no problem. And on the field, no problem if played in the right spirit. But they’re not your mates when you’re playing, they’re not your friends.”

The 52-year-old added:

“After the game, sure they’re your mates. But when you’re playing cricket for you country in an Ashes series where your whole career is defined by what sort of player you are.”

Warne went on to state:

“I’m sorry but I don’t like it and I think back to when Australia turned it around when England were hammering, Australia hammered England all the time it was ‘don’t even talk to them’ and Australia dominated England for a long period of time. Now since we’ve gone nicey nice, Australia haven’t won in England for a long time.”

Former Australian captains Allan Border, Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting have stressed upon leaving their relationship with opposition players off the field.

The current Australian side have been accused by many of being "too nice." Their on-field camaradarie with the Indian players on tour last year was widely criticized by fans and pundits alike.

"Way too friendly" - Shane Warne on the on-field behaviour of Australian and England players in the Ashes

England have had a nightmare of a tour so far. They are trailing 3-0 in the Ashes and are on the cusp of being whitewashed for the third time in the last 15 years. While Warne stressed that he is all up for maintaining friendships with players off the field, he feels that should not be the case while playing.

The former cricketer said:

“I don’t know about this (Warner and Wood talking in the middle) just before the game.We don’t need a big full on chat every morning where every player is talking to every player.”

The former cricketer elaborated:

“I don’t think England have been aggressive enough, I’d like them to get in the face of Australia a bit more and come out a bit harder. They’re staying in the same hotel, probably sitting around bumping into each other because they can’t do anything, they see each other at the ground and are way too friendly and familiar.”

England are currently tottering at 36/4 in their first innings on Day 3 of the fourth Ashes Test. Captain Joe Root was dismissed for a duck, leaving the visitors still trailing by 380 runs in Sydney.

