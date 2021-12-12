"The biggest bowling concern for Joe Root is not in the seam department" - Jason Gillespie pinpoints the weak link in England's bowling department

Former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie believes the chink in England's bowling department is their spin bowling.

Gillespie recently pointed out that there are no major concerns with the English pace attack, but that they will have to look beyond finger spinners to attain success Down Under. In his column for the Daily Mail, the ex-cricketer highlighted how the Aussies have often counter-attacked finger spinners.

He opined that they will continue to do so in the next fixture as well, even if Joe Root and co. include off-spinner Dom Bess in place of left-armer Jack Leach. Gillespie wrote:

"The biggest bowling concern for Joe Root is not in the seam department. It’s what they’re going to do with regards to spin. Australians always have and always will take on finger spin because it doesn’t offer a hell of a lot. The policy is to go hard at it."

He added:

"You didn’t have to be Einstein to see that Jack Leach would be lined up to be pummelled. He’s not a big turner of the ball; the Gabba doesn’t have huge straight boundaries, so of course, the Australians were looking to belt him."

Leach had a forgettable outing in the Test series opener as he was taken to the cleaners by the Australian batters. Gillespie mentioned that considering the conditions at the Gabba, it was expected that the hosts would look to take the England left-arm spinner on.

Cricket Australia @CricketAus



A nine-wicket win caps off a great all-round performance from our boys in Brisbane.



We're back in action in Adelaide from the 16th of December! Now that is a satisfying finish!A nine-wicket win caps off a great all-round performance from our boys in Brisbane.We're back in action in Adelaide from the 16th of December! #Ashes Now that is a satisfying finish! A nine-wicket win caps off a great all-round performance from our boys in Brisbane. We're back in action in Adelaide from the 16th of December! #Ashes https://t.co/IELesdieys

"Can’t comprehend why Mason Crane wasn't picked" - Jason Gillespie

Gillespie stated that he was surprised that England didn't back Mason Crane, a promising wrist spinner. The 46-year-old called Nathan Lyon an "outlier" as he was among a select group of finger spinners to have achieved massive success in Australian conditions.

"I can’t comprehend why wrist-spinner Mason Crane wasn’t picked for Australian conditions. As a finger spinner, Nathan Lyon is an outlier. He is one of the greats of the game as a 400-wicket bowler, but even then they only come around every 67 balls. So Root has something to think about there," Gillespie added.

Root will have to make an important decision regarding the team combination ahead of the second Test as England look to bounce back in the five-match series.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



cricket.com.au/news/gabba-tes… No England team has won the #Ashes in Australia after losing the first Test since 1954-55. Can Joe Root and his side turn history on its head? @ARamseyCricket No England team has won the #Ashes in Australia after losing the first Test since 1954-55. Can Joe Root and his side turn history on its head? @ARamseyCricket cricket.com.au/news/gabba-tes…

The two cricketing giants will lock horns next at the Adelaide Oval. The second Test of the all-important Ashes series will be played from Thursday, December 16. It promises to enthrall viewers as both England and Australia are expected to go all guns blazing in search of a crucial victory, albeit for different reasons.

