"The decline started in India after England won in Chennai" - Michael Vaughan pinpoints major areas of concern for Joe Root and Co.

Former captain Michael Vaughan has highlighted several areas where the English side have erred in recent times. He believes these mistakes have led to their underwhelming Ashes 2021 campaign as well.

In his column for The Telegraph, Vaughan questioned England's rotation policy. He feels that they put more emphasis on T20 cricket by allowing players to participate in the Indian Premier League by skipping the New Zealand Test series.

The cricketer-turned-commentator noted how England stunned hosts India in the Test series opener during their tour of the Asian country earlier this year. However, their decision to rest their key players for the rest of the fixtures indicated their focus was not on the red-ball team. He wrote:

"The decline started in India after England won in Chennai. England opted to put T20 cricket ahead of Test cricket when they started resting players and rotating them for the rest of that series. That moment sent a message to me that they were not focusing on the Test team. The T20 team did not need any more love. Test cricket has been the format over the last few years that has always needed more attention."

The cricketer-turned-commentator also questioned England's team selection. He reckons it was 'stupidity' to bench veteran seamer Stuart Broad for the first Test. Vaughan feels England repeated a similar mistake in the subsequent fixture by not playing a spinner in hot conditions. He added:

"The selection for the first Test in Brisbane was poor and then for the second Test, when they knew it was going to be roasting hot, they didn’t pick a spinner or anyone who could inject some pace,"

Vaughan went on to express his displeasure at decisions being made purely on the basis of data. The 47-year-old wants the English camp to admit that they have made major mistakes if they want to come up with improved performances. He wrote:

"They have been going on data and information rather than playing in the here and now. For example, Stuart Broad should have played in Brisbane. To not pick him to bowl the first ball to David Warner from around the wicket was blatant stupidity."

The ex-cricketer suggested that it has become imperative for Joe Root and Co. to rebuild after being dominated by the likes of New Zealand, India and Australia.

"The batting has embarrassed Joe Root as captain" - Michael Vaughan

In his column, Vaughan pointed out how the English batters, barring skipper Joe Root, have been inconsistent lately. He noted that because of their batting woes, the captain has to 'gamble' in every Test when it comes to their playing eleven. Vaughan wrote:

"So far batting, bowling, fielding, mentality and selection have been poor and the biggest frustration for me is we have seen this coming for a long time but the England team were blind to it. The batting has embarrassed Joe Root as captain. He is making decisions and gambling in every Test match because he does not know how many runs they will make."

While Vaughan acknowledged England are up against quality opposition, he feels they should not be losing games. The former captain is unimpressed with how the team have struggled in all departments of the game, including their mentality and team selection.

The two cricketing giants will now lock horns in the third Test of the Ashes 2021-22 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The contest is scheduled to begin on December 26.

