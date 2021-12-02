"They were in tears straightaway" - Alex Carey reveals how his family reacted to Ashes call-up

With Tim Paine taking an indefinite break from cricket, Alex Carey has been called up by Australia for The Ashes, which begins on December 8 at the Gabba. Carey is set to make his Test debut in Brisbane and he recently revealed how his family responded to him being called up for the marquee series against rivals England.

"I've got an incredibly close family, so for my Mum and Dad to hear the news, they were in tears straightway. A very supportive wife in Eloise who was again in tears - brother, sister and then friends."

Carey went on to say that he is lucky to have as much support as he does. He revealed:

"I'm really fortunate with the support I've got around me, with my really close family, my friends, all mates at the SACA (Southern Australia Cricket Association). The phone started to blow up a little bit this morning which is nice, so definitely feeling the love."

"I was pretty speechless" - Alex Carey on how he reacted to news of Test debut

Alex Carey said he was all smiles after chief selector George Bailey gave him the good news. Speaking about learning about being called up, he said:

"George just came up and shook my hand and gave me a big hug. Whatever he said after that, I can't really remember. I was pretty speechless and had a smile from ear to ear. I am incredibly humbled by this opportunity. It’s an exciting build-up for what is a huge series ahead."

Speaking on Carey's inclusion in the squad, George Bailey felt he would bring 'many great strengths' to the team and said:

“He is an excellent cricketer and a fine individual who will bring many great strengths into the team."

Alex Carey has played 45 first-class games, having made his debut in 2013. He has scored 2466 runs, including five centuries. The 30-year-old has also taken 160 catches and effected four stumpings in his career.

