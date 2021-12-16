"They’ve been robbed" - Shane Warne calls for one-Test ban on captains to eradicate slow over-rate issue

Legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne believes captains around the world should be handed a one-match ban if their bowling unit repeatedly fails to complete the required quota of overs on time.

Warne's comments came after England once again struggled to complete the required 90 overs on the first day of the Adelaide Test. England was fined 100% of their match fees besides getting stripped of five ICC WTC points for their inability to complete the required quota of overs on the second day of the Gabba Test.

Speaking on Fox Cricket, Warne called for the captain to be banned for a Test as he believes financial sanctions for poor over-rates aren't working. Warne said:

“I sit on the World Cricket Committee and often talk about the over-rate issue and what’s the appropriate fine. A lot of us on that committee have talked about not having a fine for over-rates but the captain misses the next game. Because if you don’t bowl your overs in time, the financial penalties don’t seem to be working and they haven’t worked for a while."

Warne added:

“In the first Test, the entire England team got fined their entire match fee and they’re still miles behind in this match. What about the people that paid their money up in the Gabba to see a full day’s play of 90 overs? They’ve been robbed. If the captain doesn’t play the next Test if you don’t bowl your overs in time, you watch them get through the overs."

Alison Mitchell @AlisonMitchell 53 overs in 2 sessions…. Looks like England are hardly going to get any overs with a 2nd new ball under lights tonight through their own doing. I know it’s hot out there but it’s heading for 40 degrees tmrw if England are still bowling into day two… #Ashes 53 overs in 2 sessions…. Looks like England are hardly going to get any overs with a 2nd new ball under lights tonight through their own doing. I know it’s hot out there but it’s heading for 40 degrees tmrw if England are still bowling into day two… #Ashes

England bowled 89 overs on the first day with skipper Joe Root bringing himself in the attack to run through the overs.

"The tactics are terrible, they stink" - Mark Taylor on England skipper bringing himself in the attack on Day 1

Meanwhile, former Aussie skipper Mark Taylor lambasted Root's strategy to bowl negative lives and run through overs in the wake of the over-rate issue rather than trying to prize a wicket or two via his specialist bowlers.

With England not fielding a specialist spinner, Root bowled a total of 11 overs where he mostly concentrated on running through overs by bowling the middle and leg-stump line.

Speaking on Triple M, Taylor said:

"He has brought himself on now and he’s bowling in at leg stump or down the leg side just to get through these overs. How about getting a wicket or two and then taking the new ball? I think the tactics are terrible, they stink."

England will be back on the field on Day 2 with the hope to prize out some early wickets and restrict Australia to a manageable score. The first day went squarely in the home side's favor as they finished proceedings at 221/2 with Marnus Labuschagne nearing yet another hundred.

