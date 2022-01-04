Usman Khawaja returns as Australia announce playing XI for 4th Ashes Test

Usman Khawaja has been named in Australia's playing XI for the fourth Ashes Test against England in Sydney. Khawaja is set to play his first Test in over two years, with a report on Cricket Australia's official website confirming his return.

Khawaja replaces fellow left-hander Travis Head, who has been ruled out of the the Sydney Test after testing positive for COVID-19 a few days ago. Head is currently in isolation as a result.

Usman Khawaja the only change for Australia in the 4th Ashes Test

Usman Khawaja's return is the only change from the Australian playing XI who retained the Ashes in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. Incidentally, Khawaja last represented Australia in the famous Headingley Test of the 2019 Ashes series before being left out thereafter.

Scott Boland, who returned with incredible figures of 6/7 in the second innings of the Melbourne game on his Test debut, keeps his place in the side. Boland's spot in the playing XI was not assured owing to Australia's bench strength in the pace-bowling department.

Scott Boland became the first Australian to receive the Johnny Mullagh Medal having been named Player of the Match in the Boxing Day Ashes Test.

However, skipper Pat Cummins cited Australia would need a 'bulldozer' on what is expected to be a flat wicket in Sydney. Cummins threw his weight behind Boland as someone who would bowl stump-to-stump, a key factor at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Seamer Josh Hazlewood continues to recover from a side strain that he picked up in the first Ashes Test in Brisbane. Along with Hazlewood, the duo of Jhye Richardson and Michael Neser also miss out from the playing XI for the Sydney Test.

The 4th Ashes Test starts on Wednesday

Australia retained the Ashes in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne.

The fourth Ashes Test will start at the SCG on Wednesday, January 5. With an unassailable 3-0 lead heading into the contest, the Aussies have already retained the Ashes.

Australia wrapped up a massive innings and 14-run victory well inside three days at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to seal the urn. Having bowled England out for 185, Australia were restricted to 267 in their first innings. However, a hostile spell of fast bowling led by Scott Boland and Mitchell Starc blew England away for just 68 in their second innings.

England will be without their head coach Chris Silverwood for the fourth Ashes Test. Silverwood and his family have been forced into isolation as a result of another COVID-19 outbreak in the England camp.

Australia's playing XI for the SCG Test: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

