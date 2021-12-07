"I don't see why a bowler should not be a good captain" - Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan backs Pat Cummins to succeed as Australia Test captain ahead of Ashes 2021 

Former Tamil Nadu cricketer Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan has backed Pat Cummins to excel as Test captain of the Australian Test team. The pacer was appointed as captain following Tim Paine's resignation from the post last month.

Also very lucky to have my man @steve_smith49 alongside me as VC. I feel incredibly honored, privileged and excited to be named the Australian Mens Test Captain.I’ll be trying my best and can’t wait to get started at the Gabba in a couple of weeks!Also very lucky to have my man @steve_smith49 alongside me as VC. #ashes I feel incredibly honored, privileged and excited to be named the Australian Mens Test Captain. I’ll be trying my best and can’t wait to get started at the Gabba in a couple of weeks! Also very lucky to have my man @steve_smith49 alongside me as VC. #ashes https://t.co/iVPurweQP7

The 28-year-old will lead the team for the first time in the first Ashes Test against England in Brisbane. Cummins became the first bowler since Richie Benaud in 1963 to be appointed as Test captain.

Speaking about Cricket Australia's decision to promote Cummins from his vice-captaincy spot in a media opportunity organised by SONY, Vidyut feels that being a bowler should not hold him back from being a good captain.

"I think he is a smart cricketer, he has played for Australia for quite a while, he has been in the team for the last 10 years, last 2 years he has been the number 1 bowler for the team as well, so I don't see why a bowler should not be a good captain, Kapil Dev won the World Cup for us and even Zaheer Khan, he may not have led India, but he has led the bowling front beautifully, so that should not be a problem. It is about how you understand the game and read the situations," said Sivaramakrishnan, responding to a query from Sportskeeda

Cummins will have a huge challenge on his hands as he ushers himself into a leadership role. His only captaincy experience comes in the form of the domestic one-day cup, where he had led New South Wales into the finals. The right-arm bowler was appointed as co-vice captain along with Travis Head in 2018. He was then promoted to the sole vice-captain role, the very next year.

I think the only thing Cummins has to look out for is workload: Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan

The stringent workload arguably poses as one of the biggest drawbacks when it comes to bowlers donning the role of captain. Vidyut noted the same and feels that it is the only obstacle that he has to look out for.

With the Ashes being a five-match Test series, workload management will be a key aspect for both teams. Cummins, however, has firmly stated that he is not going to rest himself unless absolutely necessary. Vidyut added:

"They had no other choice as they did not want to go back to Steve Smith because of all the history of what has happened. I think Cummins will be a very very good leader, but the only thing that, I don't want to say, may work against him, is the workload. Because now he has to think about the entire team as well so that is really going to pain his mind. I think that will be the biggest challenge," Sivaramakrishnan said in a conversation arranged by SONY

Cummins forms part of a pace trio that also includes Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. Jhye Richardson is a potential option waiting on the sidelines if the team opts to rest a fast bowler.

Vidyut mentioned that Cummins will need to constantly be involved in the game in order to assess and read the game when he is not with the ball:

"I think the only thing Cummins has to look out for is workload. He'll have to bowl a lot, he's not going to get a mental break, where he can go to fine-leg and chill for a couple of overs. It will be interesting to see how he goes about leading the Australian team."

The first Ashes Test will start in Brisbane on December 8. Pat Cummins has already named his first playing XI as a captain.

