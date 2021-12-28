Wasim Jaffer has the last laugh over Michael Vaughan with hilarious 'England 68 all out' tweet 

Wasim Jaffer mocked Michael Vaughan after Australia bundled out England for a paltry score of 68 in the 3rd Ashes Test to retain the coveted urn.

Taking to his social media accounts after the game, Jaffer made fun of the Poms' shambolic batting performance. The ex-Indian batter dug out Vaughan's old tweet, in which he had slammed India for getting bowled out for 92 runs in an ODI fixture against New Zealand in January 2019.

The former England captain had stated that it was tough to comprehend how a team could be folded under 100 runs in modern-day cricket.

But it was Jaffer who had the last laugh. He reminded Vaughan of his comments after England managed to muster just 68 runs in their second innings at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Poms lost the must-win contest by an innings and 14 runs.

Here's what Wasim Jaffer posted:

"England 68 all out @MichaelVaughan #Ashes."

Michael Vaughan's response to Wasim Jaffer's tweet:

Hosts Australia have won the first three Tests in stunning fashion to seal the series against their arch-rivals.

"They’re embarrassed" - Michael Vaughan on English players giving Joe Root's post-match interaction a miss

Vaughan was left unimpressed to see Joe Root alone in the post-match interaction. Speaking on Fox Sports after the game, he noted how the rest of the English team headed straight back to the dressing room after their embarrassing defeat.

Vaughan said:

"What I didn’t like, when Joe Root was doing the press and doing the interview with Gilly, and I didn’t see any other England players out there. I didn’t like that. I didn’t like the fact that the England players – they went straight down into the dressing room. They’re embarrassed.”

Having already lost the Ashes 2021, England will look to salvage their pride by claiming consolation victories in the remaining two encounters. Their next clash is scheduled to begin on January 5 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Edited by Diptanil Roy