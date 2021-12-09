[Watch] Australia's Travis Head falls to the ground after being hit by a nasty Mark Wood beamer

Australia's Travis Head received a nasty blow when he was hit on the body by a beamer from England quick Mark Wood on Day 2 of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba.

The incident took place moments after Head reached his third Test century. Wood, who was racking up some good pace, bowled a nasty beamer directed at Head's body.

The ball seemed to slip from Wood's hand and was coming towards the Aussie batter's face as hr tried to fend off the ball. The 138.6 kph delivery hit his hand before ricocheting onto his chin. Head immediately fell down but was quick to remove the helmet before acknowledging Wood's apology.

Watch the clip here:

Sravan @Sravan_457

#Ashes A quick Beamer from Mark Wood hit Travis Head on his body and he is down. #Ashes 2021 #TravisHead A quick Beamer from Mark Wood hit Travis Head on his body and he is down.#Ashes #Ashes2021 #TravisHead https://t.co/62eBp6LFrh

The physio was out in the middle to attend to Travis Head but he looked fine to take guard once again. The Australian camp looked worried with captain Pat Cummins on his feet in the dressing room to check on his team-mate.

However, Head shrugged off the blow to see his side through on Day 2.

Travis Head's blazing century puts Australia on top at the end of Day 2

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



A brilliant unbeaten 💯 from Travis Head, after two wonderful knocks from David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne keep Australia in a dominating position at the end of Day 2️⃣



#Australia #England #AUSvENG #Ashes2021 Stumps on Day 2! 🏏A brilliant unbeaten 💯 from Travis Head, after two wonderful knocks from David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne keep Australia in a dominating position at the end of Day 2️⃣ Stumps on Day 2! 🏏 A brilliant unbeaten 💯 from Travis Head, after two wonderful knocks from David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne keep Australia in a dominating position at the end of Day 2️⃣ #Australia #England #AUSvENG #Ashes2021 https://t.co/9Qv92goJCr

With the lead under 50 and half of the Aussie batters back in the hut at the end of the second session, England were in a position to crawl their way back into the game. But Travis Head, who was doubtful to make it to the playing XI, launched a counter-attack to throw the visitors on the backfoot yet again.

By the time he walked back unbeaten after the second day's play, he had scored his third Test century and Australia had secured a crucial 196 runs lead in the first innings.

Apart from the two blows he received, Head dominated the English bowlers, hitting 13 boundaries and two sixes during his 85-ball hundred. He had managed 112 from just 95 balls to put his side in control.

Australia, who are 343/7, will continue to try and build their lead on Day 3. If they manage to post a daunting first innings total, it will take the hosts one step closer to victory.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra