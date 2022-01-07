[Watch] Ben Stokes survives as bail refuses to fall after ball flicks off-stump

The afternoon session on the third day of the ongoing fourth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday witnessed a bizarre incident.

On the first ball of the 31st over, England all-rounder Ben Stokes shouldered arms to a delivery from Cameron Green which jagged back viciously off the seam.

Green and his Australia teammates immediately appealed for LBW and umpire Paul Reifel didn't waste any time in raising his finger. Stokes had a smile on his face as he signaled for a review.

Watch the video here:

While replays showed it wasn't an LBW, the ball had gone on to hit the side of the off-stump, but the bails inexplicably didn't fall off the groove.

Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow look to rebuild after another England collapse

Stokes will look to make the most of his lucky reprieve and stitch a partnership with Jonny Bairstow as England fight to avoid a follow-on.

The day commenced after a long rain delay, but it didn't take Australia's pacers much time to strike as the visitors once again failed to show any resistance after resuming at 13/0.

Mitchell Starc started the proceedings when he breached Haseeb Hameed's defense.

Zak Crawley played some good shots, but the Kent cricketer once again flattered to deceive as he went for a big drive against Scott Boland only to see his stumps rearranged.

Joe Root followed, caught at second slip after slashing at Boland. The England skipper departed for a 7-ball duck, leaving his side reeling at 36/3.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



Boland picks up Root for a duck and England are crumbling! What is going on out there!?Boland picks up Root for a duck and England are crumbling! #Ashes What is going on out there!? Boland picks up Root for a duck and England are crumbling! #Ashes https://t.co/vveVlncluH

It soon became 36/4 as the tourists lost Dawid Malan, caught at leg-slip off Green. At the time of publishing, Stokes and Bairstow had taken the score to 140/4 after 48 overs.

Also Read Article Continues below

The hosts declared their first innings at 416/8.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan