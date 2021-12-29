[Watch] David Warner's daughter showcases batting skills at the MCG after 3rd Ashes Test 

David Warner's daughter Indi Rae recently showcased her batting skills following Australia's thumping victory over England in the third Ashes Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The dynamic opener took to his social media accounts to share a video of the 5-year-old's maiden knock at the iconic venue. Following her father's footsteps, little Indi could be seen playing a stunning lofted stroke over mid-wicket. Warner captioned the post:

"Indi having her first hit at the MCG."

Watch the full video of Indi Rae Warner's batting below:

David Warner @davidwarner31 Indi having her first hit at the MCG 👌👌 Indi having her first hit at the MCG 👌👌 https://t.co/fb9eqd85u0

Meanwhile, the Ashes-decider ended on just the third day as the Australian bowlers bundled England for a paltry score of 68 in their second innings to retain the coveted urn. With their emphatic victory, the hosts have gone 3-0 up to seal the 5-match series.

"We still haven't beaten India in India" - David Warner

David Warner has expressed his desire to clinch the Ashes on English soil and win a Test series in India before drawing the curtains on his glorious Test career. While speaking to Cricket Australia, the southpaw stated that he wishes to achieve these two feats in the coming years.

Warner said:

"We still haven't beaten India in India. That would be nice to do. And obviously, England away, we had a drawn series [in 2019], but hopefully, if I managed to get that chance and opportunity, I might think about going back,"

The 35-year-old has made a significant impact in the ongoing Ashes 2021 with his exploits with the bat. Warner mustered 240 runs in the three Tests so far and has an impressive average of 56.73.

Australia and England will resume their battle on January 5 as they lock horns at they lock horns in the 4th Test of the series. The encounter is set to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

