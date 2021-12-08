[Watch] Josh Hazlewood takes a composed low catch in the deep as England get bowled out for 147 in Ashes 1st Test

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood's impressive calendar year continued with a notable contribution against England on Day 1 of the 1st Ashes Test. The 30-year-old had the final say of the first innings after claiming a running low catch at deep square leg at The Gabba.

For the final wicket, Pat Cummins delivered a bouncer to Chris Woakes, who attempted to pull the delivery. The ball took the top edge with the all-rounder not being in control of the shot at all.

With the trajectory ending between fine leg and deep square leg, Hazlewood ran a long way from his stationed position in the deep and plucked the ball only inches above the ground. Watch the video of the catch right below:

Hazlewood made life difficult for the English batsmen in his first spell by claiming the wickets of Dawid Malan and skipper Joe Root. Earlier in the second session, he helped Cameron Green get his maiden Test wicket with a brilliant catch at fine leg, which was eerily similar to the one he went on to claim later on.

England bowled out for 147 in the first innings courtesy of Hazlewood and co.

Joe Root made the brave call to bat first under overseas conditions and a green Gabba surface. England were off to a woeful start with Rory Burns getting bowled by Mitchell Starc off the very first delivery of the innings. The top order crumbled and the wickets continued to tumble as the visitors finished the first session at 59/4.

Pat Cummins ran through the lower middle order as England trudged to 147 on the back of cameos from Jos Buttler, Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes. Cummins notched a five-for in his very first outing as captain, becoming the first pacer since Courtney Walsh to do so.

He finished with figures of 5/38, with four of those wickets coming in the second session. Hazlewood managed figures of 2/42 from 13 overs.

A delay is expected in the proceedings at The Gabba, with dark clouds hovering over the venue. Contrasting scenes are on display with the covers being brought out while the England pacers go on with their warm-up.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra