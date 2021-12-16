[WATCH] "Well played man" - Marnus Labuschagne praises himself after ducking bouncer during 2nd Ashes Test

Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne was in his element once again on Day 1 of the second Ashes Test against England in Adelaide. The right-handed batter was heard on the stump mic praising himself after ducking a bouncer from Ben Stokes.

1-0 up in the five-match series, Australia won the toss and batted first in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide.

The hosts were in a dominant position at tea on Day 1, reaching 129 for 1 in 53 overs. David Warner was unbeaten on 65 and Marnus Labuschagne on 53.

During the course of his innings, Labuschagne was heard on the mic motivating himself after successfully evading a short ball from Stokes.

Cricket.com.au shared the hilarious clip on their Twitter handle in which Labuschagne can be heard saying:

"Well played man."

Labuschagne had battled hard for his half-century. Heading into tea, he had faced 160 balls for his 53 and hit only three boundaries.

Earlier, Australia lost Marcus Harris for 4, brilliantly caught by Jos Buttler off Stuart Broad. Labuschagne and Warner then featured in a century stand for the second wicket.

Pat Cummins ruled out of 2nd Ashes Test over COVID-19 scare

Ahead of the second Ashes Test, Australia were dealt a big blow as skipper Pat Cummins was ruled out of the match.

Cricket Australia (CA) informed that Cummins came in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case on the eve of the game, making him unavailable for selection. Steve Smith is leading the team in the pink-ball Ashes encounter in the pacer's absence.

Cummins came in close contact with the positive COVID-19 case at a restaurant in Adelaide where he was out for dinner.

The Australian Test captain will now have to isolate himself for seven days. Michael Neser was handed a Test debut in Cummins’ absence.

Sharing a post on Twitter after being ruled out, Cummins wrote:

"Gutted to miss this Test but really excited to see Neser finally get his chance in the baggy green. He has done the hard yards and is a seriously skilful player. Super frustrating but COVID has thrown us all some curve balls over the last couple of years. Will be cheering along!"

Cricket Australia clarified that Cummins did not breach any bio-security protocols and isolated as soon as he became aware of the situation. He has since had a PCR test, which produced a negative result.

