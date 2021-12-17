"We'll park everything" - Ben Stokes on England's plan for Day 3 of 2nd Ashes Test

England all-rounder Ben Stokes is confident his side will put up a strong fight on Day 3 in Adelaide despite ending Day 2 on 17/2 in reply to Australia's first innings total of 473.

Mitchell Starc dismissed Rory Burns early for just four in the third over to provide the first breakthrough for the hosts. Debutant Michael Neser then snared Haseeb Hameed with his second delivery before bad light forced an early closure of the day's play.

Having gone 1-0 down in the series already, England are currently staring at another huge defeat. But Ben Stokes is confident his side can turn things around with the bat on Day 3. In an exclusive chat with the BBC's Test Match Special, Stokes said:

"We know that tomorrow is going to be a good day for batting. Losing two wickets is not ideal, but tomorrow is a new day. We'll park everything, just like we parked the result in Brisbane."

He added:

"We don't believe we're beaten already."

England captain Joe Root once again faces the big task of rescuing his side as they trail by 456 runs against an in-form Aussie pace trio. The onus will also be on the likes of senior cricketers Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes to deliver the goods when the team needs it the most.

"I've loved every minute of being back" - Ben Stokes on England return

The ongoing Ashes is Stokes' first series since the break he took in July to manage his mental health and recover from a broken finger.

The 30-year-old was not part of the initial Ashes squad and was only added shortly before the England side departed for Australia. Stokes admitted that he has loved every moment of his return.

"I've loved every minute of being back. Walking out onto the field and wearing the Three Lions is one of the greatest feelings as a cricketer. Being away from home makes it a bit more difficult with the crowds but playing in these Australian grounds is fantastic fun and a huge honour."

The England all-rounder added:

"It has been worth coming back. If you don't feel sore coming off the field and you don't feel sore waking up in the morning, then you've probably not done what's required of you."

Stokes didn't have an eventful return to action, managing only 5 & 14 with the bat at the Gabba. He will be desperate to bounce back off the blocks on Saturday (December 18) and put up a good display with the bat.

